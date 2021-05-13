PC Tennis.jpeg

State title-bound tennis players from Pinecrest pose with the regional runner-up trophy at CCNC on Saturday after the team sent three players to this weekend's state title. Pictured, from left to right, Marshall Landry, coach Gail Deese, Charlie Hodges and Will Blackwood.

 Courtesy photo

The Pinecrest boys tennis team had a singles players and a doubles team lock in bids to the state championship after high finishes at the N.C. High School Athletic Association regionals hosted at the Country Club of North Carolina last week.

The team's performance locked in regional runner-up recognition for the Patriots.

Sophomore Marshall Landry the won regionals title and qualified for states in the event. He won four matches in total over the two days, including a final round 6-1,6-4 triumph over Ryan Xiao of Green Hope, who is ranked 75th in the country.

There are 16 singles players throughout the state in the 4A classification competing for states Friday and Saturday at Millbrook Exchange Park.

He goes up against Hough's Sebastian Hernandez in the first round of the state tournament.

Will Blackwood and Charlie Hodges, both seniors, finished fourth in doubles to also qualify for states this weekend in Raleigh. They won their first two three-set matches.

Ryan Carpino and Anthony Carpino from Hopewell will be the pair's first-round draw at states.

Freshman Jake Maybower also competed for Pinecrest in singles in the tournament, but did not qualify for states.

The duo team of juniors Ethan Spain and James Ellman competed for Pinecrest in doubles as well as Joe Ledford and Garret Kane.

This is another winning season for coach Gail Deese of Pinecrest, who finished with a perfect record this season.

