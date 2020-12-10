The competitive level of the both races during the Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at the Elks Course on Tuesday was heightened on Wednesday, and the Pinecrest cross country runners were up to the task.
In recent meets the top of the official results page was crowded with Patriot runners. With Scotland, Jack Britt and Richmond visiting for a return visit to the Elks Course, early in both races there were more runners from opposing teams in the mix with the leaders. But the end result was nearly the same as past races.
Pinecrest swept the team results, and had the top individual finisher for the second straight week as Zack Gilbertson won the boys race and Carmen Alder won on the girls side.
Alder, a senior looking to win her third straight individual state championship in January, showed her personal growth, mainly as a leader rather than physically. She finished in a time of 21:48.
“She has really gotten out of her shell this year working with the other kids and helping them along,” Pinecrest girls coach John Buchholz said. “She’s a senior being a leader and she’s done a fantastic job with it. The race today was about her helping other kids.”
Entering the final kilometer of the 5K race, Alder was in third place behind sophomore Vanessa Alder and Scotland’s Carson Buie who were in a tight race for first. Then she flipped the switch.
Carmen and Vanessa were shoulder to shoulder with a couple hundred meters remaining before crossing the finish line first and second, 12 seconds ahead of Buie in third. Vanessa’s time was 21:49.
For much of the race, Carmen was encouraging her teammates along, and once the lead pack separated itself, she was looking back to uplift junior Emma Overton ahead of her fourth-place finish in 22:28.
“Both of them were supposed to be pushing each other and helping some of the other ones along,” Buchholz said of the Alder sisters. “I can’t say enough about them and my other seniors. They are doing a great job.”
Pinecrest runners accounted for four of the first seven to finish in the girls race. Mia Martin finished seventh in 23:40, Jayden Alford finished ninth in 24:57 and Audrey Jacobs finished 11th in 25:39.
Buccholz said as the season is starting to get closer and closer to regionals that have participation capped for COVID-19 reasons, the teams on Tuesday were all looking to get a feel of what to come for the next few races.
“When the stuff came out about how you get from the conference meet to the regionals, some of the teams are seeing they can have a shot,” Buchholz said. “I think you saw the top four (teams) in the conference here today so they know what they’ve got to do.”
On the guys side, Pinecrest fought off Scotland as the duo of Gilbertson and Adrian Archer finished back-to-back for the top two spots in times of 17:12.2 and 17:12.5. The pair have had similar finishes in races this year, most recently at Scotland last week.
“They compete with each other but they do it in a healthy way. I think that’s what I like about it,” Pinecrest coach Mike Devine said. “In fact I was just telling Adrian today that the cool thing about that relationship is that 20 year from now Zack is going to talk about the kid he ran with in high school and you’re going to talk about the kid you ran with in high school.”
While the duo is competing to help each other grow, Devine is noticing the team as a whole is following their lead.
“There’s a level of discipline in them. Teenage runners sometimes panic. There’s no panic in these guys. If somebody is with them, there’s a level of respect, but they are working together as a team,” Devine said. “They are starting to view racing a little more like a game and a little bit less like a grind. That’s the key to doing it.”
Just behind the Gilbertson-Archer pair was newcomer Manny Winkley in a time of 17:24. Homeschooled before this year, his addition to the team has been seamless.
“Some kids shy away from competition, and others embrace it right away,” Devine said. “Manny has embraced it right from the beginning and I think that competitive spirit has helped him buy into the team. He loves being around the team, and he’s an important part of the team.”
The Patriots had five of the top six finishers, with Scotland’s Jackson Sellers coming in fourth. The other finishers from Pinecrests included: Connor Cuthrell in fifth with a time of 18:16, Raymond Hoffman in sixth with a time of 18:26 and Aaron Aycock in 10th with a time of 18:55.
Pinecrest races again on Saturday in Kernersville, the site of the state championship in January.
