The last step of approval for Pinecrest to get a fully booster-funded artificial turf athletic field was crossed off Monday when the Moore County Schools Board of Education voted in favor of the memorandum of understanding that Pinecrest’s booster club — the Patriot Athletic Club — will foot the entire bill for the $850,000 project.
The next step for the PAC before work is done this summer at the John W. Williams Athletic Complex is further fundraising for the future. The update that the project has the go-ahead comes at the right time as the club is holding its marquee fundraising event, “Back the PAC,” next weekend at the Pinehurst Fair Barn, with the “fund the need” focus being the synthetic turf.
“Once we get through the auction and we see what we’ve raised through the fund the need through the turf, then we’ll make the decision and see if we need to campaign for more money,” PAC vice president Christa Gilder said. “Our goal is to reach out to more and get as much paid prior. Even if we didn’t raise another dime right now, we have the loan approval and we have the annual payments covered.”
The PAC — founded in 2017 — has raised more than $420,000 in the last six years.
“Out of those six years, two of those have been COVID years,” Gilder said. “We already pay $30,000 a year in field maintenance on top of the other things we do.”
The agreement that was approved by the board has the club contributing more than $600,000 to the installation, maintenance and future replacement of the synthetic turf over the next 12 years. That goes on top of the other work the boosters have funded in the past, like paying for bus transportation, upkeep of the practice facilities and updates to existing facilities and team needs.
The memorandum of understanding that was submitted to the board stated that the school system will not be responsible for any costs associated with the installation, maintenance or the replacement of the field at the John W. Williams Athletic Complex.
“They are paying nothing, and the school currently pays, with the PAC, for the maintenance of the stadium,” Gilder said. “Once we install this turf, they will not pay anything toward that. It will all be done by the PAC.”
Gilder said that the ticketed fundraiser for the athletic booster club has a goal of $150,000 after raising $120,000 last year in a virtual setting. On top of fundraising for the turf field being a main target for the fundraiser, another amenity to the school will be funded at the event.
“This year we are taking 10 percent of what the fund the need raises and it will go to fund the EC outdoor learning center for the special needs contained classroom at Pinecrest,” Gilder said. “There’s a little area down beside their building and there is one swing. Our end goal is to try and make that a true outdoor learning space.”
The payment plan for the PAC was laid out in its agreement with Field Turf to install 2.25-inch synthetic turf that will be the same as the turf the company installed at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte last summer.
Two goal posts will also be included in the purchase of the field.
The PAC has already raised the initial down payment amount of at least $400,000 for the project, and will finance the remaining balance of $425,000 to 450,000 to pay for the rest of the installation of the field.
A total of 13 donations have contributed at least $5,000 for the down payment for the turf to be installed. Among those that have contributed, 12 of the donations are more than $10,000, including $100,000 donations by Donnie and Dawn Lee, and the same amount donated by the Sandhills Patriots in conjunction with the Thomas and Lorie Van Camp family. The PAC had three separate donations into the down payment, with $60,000 raised by committees within the PAC on behalf of individual Pinecrest sports teams, $50,000 from the booster club’s “fund the need” campaign and $30,000 from the PAC’s general fund.
This was raised without the PAC having a formal fundraising campaign.
“We have plans to get one set up where you can give down to $100, and we also have a plan for a brick campaign where we would be selling bricks so someone who can only give $100 can buy,” Gilder said. “That way we can get everyone involved. We have that prepared to go.”
The PAC has secured a loan from First Citizens Bank for the remaining balance needed to purchase the artificial turf. The five-year loan has estimated yearly payments of $87,000, including interest. According to agreement approved by the board to help pay back the loan yearly, the PAC has committed to pay $52,000 yearly; added with $10,000 yearly from funds raised by committees in the PAC on behalf of the individual sports teams; the Lee and Van Camp families will each contribute $7,500 yearly; Pinehurst Surgical will contribute $5,000 yearly and another $5,000 is expected to come from PAC fundraisers.
Part of the plan laid out to the board of education was the PAC would also set up a savings plan to replace the turf field in 12 to 14 years. An estimated cost of $425,000 - $450,000 is given for the turf system to be replaced in the future. Payments into the savings plan will begin after the loan is paid off and will be $65,000 a year, with $50,000 coming from the PAC and the remaining $15,000 coming from a private donor.
The purchase of the turf field is to help provide a consistent surface for all 11 outdoor sports to use from football in the fall to the bevy of spring sports that share the field in the spring.
The cost for upkeep and maintenance of the new turf surface, which comes with an eight-year warranty, will be covered by the PAC and provide savings to the athletic department. Yearly field maintenance for the natural grass field is estimated at $43,000, Pinecrest athletic director Jeff Hewitt said previously. The cost for maintenance during the warranty will total $16,000 over the eight-year period.
