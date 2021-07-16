Established as one of the top 4A programs in the state, when the Pinecrest boys basketball head coaching job opened up, Kellen Parrish was slightly shocked.
“I was surprised it was open because I’ve seen Pinecrest at a couple jamborees and I’ve seen their highlights and game film,” Parrish said Tuesday at the school after he was approved by the Moore County School Board of Education for the position during the board’s Monday meeting.
“I knew Pinecrest was a very good school and a very good program on the basketball court.
Parrish comes to Pinecrest after leading Northern Guilford to a pair of 16-win seasons and playoff appearances over a two-year span. He now wants to build off his coaching success, and couple it with the success the Patriots have had in recent years until former head coach Ben Snyder.
“He did a great job of building the program up, and now it’s up to me to continue the things he’s done and take it to the next level,” Parrish said. “I thought the opportunity fit what I want to do coaching wise. It’s really pro-athletics here at Pinecrest and Moore County as well, which I really like.”
Along with the coaching fit, the small-town feel of the area instead of the hustle of Greensboro is something Parrish wants for his family which includes his wife, Denise, and two sons, Jalen and Lawson.
His winning pedigree goes deeper than his two seasons at the helm of the Nighthawks’ program. The son of Mike Parrish, who played at Wake Forest from 1972 to 1975, Parrish’s coaching mentors include former Northern Guilford boys basketball coach Bill Chambers, who played at UNC under Dean Smith, and state-championship winning girls basketball coach at Northern Guilford Kim Furlough, who gave Parrish his start coaching at the school.
“I took a little bit from each of those. Just learning how to build a program, putting the students first from Coach Furlough, having the intense structure that Coach Chambers had with the Carolina way. My philosophy well is putting the kids in the best position to be successful on the court,” Parrish said. “Each year, my style of play may change depending on the kids in the program.”
Parrish guided the Nighthawks to a 16-0 regular season this past year to clinch the Mid-State Conference championship. Northern Guilford made it to the third round of the state playoffs and he was named the conference coach of the year.
“After several interviews, we are confident we found the right fit for the Pinecrest men's basketball program,” Pinecrest Athletic Director Jeff Hewitt said. “Coach Parrish impressed me from the get go as he made sure academics were first in his program. His vision of a high school basketball program fit ours when he talked about how the program would work in the community and involve the Special Olympics yearly.”
Pinecrest Principal Stefanie Phillips said Parrish’s infectious personality was a trait that stood out during the interview process.
“That piece will take the program that Snyder built and then just make it blossom,” Phillips said. “He’s going to be able to build strong relationships with incoming freshmen. We’ve got a large group of kids transferring in this year. He’ll be able to build those relationships very easily and maybe attract some kids that haven’t been a part of the program.”
The 2019-2020, Parrish was named the interim coach to replace longtime coach Bill Chambers who retired before the campaign. The Nighthawks won the conference title that year.
“Kellen will be missed at Northern. He took over a good program two years ago and took it to another level,” said Brian Thomas, athletic director at Northern Guilford. “Pinecrest is getting a good coach and an even better person.”
Snyder resigned as head coach in May to take over as the head coach at West Ashley in Charleston, South Carolina after eight seasons where he totaled 148 wins.
“We’re going to play fast. These guys are young so we’re going to use all that energy up,” Parrish said. “We’re going to play 94 feet and we’re going to have fun doing it. We’re going to play great defense and use some of the things that Snyder’s already taught these guys defensively.”
