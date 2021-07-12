Established as one of the top 4A programs in the state, Pinecrest has found its new boys basketball head coach who has a winning pedigree.
Kellen Parrish was approved by the Moore County Schools Board of Education during Monday’s meeting and met with the players and families on Tuesday.
Parrish comes to Pinecrest after leading Northern Guilford to a pair of 16-win seasons and playoff appearances over that two-year span.
Parrish guided the Nighthawks to a 16-0 regular season this past year to clinch the Mid-State Conference championship. Northern Guilford made it to the third round of the state playoffs and he was named the conference coach of the year.
“After several interviews, we are confident we found the right fit for the Pinecrest men's basketball program,” Pinecrest Athletic Director Jeff Hewitt said. “Coach Parrish impressed me from the get go as he made sure academics were first in his program. His vision of a high school basketball program fit ours when he talked about how the program would work in the community and involve the Special Olympics yearly.”
The season before, Parrish was named the interim coach to replace longtime coach Bill Chambers for the 2019-2020 campaign where the Nighthawks won the conference title.
“Kellen will be missed at Northern. He took over a good program two years ago and took it to another level,” said Brian Thomas, athletic director at Northern Guilford. “Pinecrest is getting a good coach and an even better person.”
Parrish comes in after Ben Snyder resigned as head coach in May to take over as the head coach at West Ashley in Charleston, South Carolina.