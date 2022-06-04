featured Panthers Pounce on Patriots in Extras to Win State Title By JONATHAN BYM || jonathan@thepilot.com Jonathan Bym Author twitter Author email Jun 4, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Pinecrest baseball team watches on from the dugout in the first game of the NCHSAA baseball state championship. Pamela M. Jensen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pinecrest baseball team loaded the bases in their final at-bat, going down swinging in its second loss of the NCHSAA 4A state championship series against Providence Saturday in Burlington.The Panthers scores two runs in the top of the 10th inning to claim the 3-1 win over Pinecrest in the second game of the best-of-three series to win the series 2-0. Pinecrest scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning and rode the arm of junior Colby Wallace well into extra innings.This story will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jonathan Bym Author twitter Author email Follow Jonathan Bym Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days Calendar Jun 4 Sandhills Open Air Market Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4 Sandhills Open Air Market Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4 Sandhills Open Air Market Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4 Sandhills Open Air Market Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Sat, Jun 4, 2022