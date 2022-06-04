NCHSAA Baseball State Championsips for The Pilot Newspaper

The Pinecrest baseball team watches on from the dugout in the first game of the NCHSAA baseball state championship.

 Pamela M. Jensen

The Pinecrest baseball team loaded the bases in their final at-bat, going down swinging in its second loss of the NCHSAA 4A state championship series against Providence Saturday in Burlington.

The Panthers scores two runs in the top of the 10th inning to claim the 3-1 win over Pinecrest in the second game of the best-of-three series to win the series 2-0.

Pinecrest scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning and rode the arm of junior Colby Wallace well into extra innings.

This story will be updated.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days