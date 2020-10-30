All three high school football coaches share the same mindset about the current state of recruiting for their sport in the midst of an odd year.
There are a lot of variables that are out of the players’ and coaches’ control, but Pinecrest’s Chris Metzger, Union Pines’ Lonnie Cox and North Moore’s Andrew Carrouth are making sure their players are “controlling the controllables.”
For all players that are non Division-I or Power 5 recruits, the pandemic forcing the N.C. High School Athletic Association to move football to the spring has been far from ideal. Players like that are found up and down the rosters of all three teams, so the head coaches are making sure to keep the option of playing football available, the players have to continue to execute in the classroom.
“Right now what they can control is their attitude and their effort and what they can put into it,” Metzger said.
The Patriots have 25 seniors with a core GPA of 3.5 or high, according to Metzger, and many have improved physically as well in the offseason, even with the coronavirus forcing the players to work out for some time individually.
Because the NCAA has mandated a dead period for recruiting to limit the traffic of coaches on campuses, the contact with high school staff and college coaches has been limited at best in Moore County.
“This has definitely been the hardest time to be able to communicate with coaches because of all the restrictions that have been put in place for them,” Cox said. “We have had absolutely no visits since the spring. It’s just made the recruiting process on both sides much more difficult.”
Carrouth said that after talking with some friends that are coaching in college that he has disseminated to his players the importance of having workout videos to show their explosiveness and versatility while the game film won’t come in until February and March.
“We’ve got several guys that have the possibility to play ball at the next level, but a lot of it comes down to making sure they take care of things in the classroom and then stay committed to it,” the North Moore coach said. “We’ve been preaching to them that you’ve got to take care of every part you can control and then all of the parts you can’t, you let the chips fall where they may. That way they can realize that they’ve done everything in their power to get that opportunity.”
Pinecrest’s senior class that fits into all of the academic requirements includes several linebackers, Gibson MacRae, Mac McFadden and Nick Garbark, who have all grown physically and improved their measurables as far as speed and strength since last season ended.
“(MacRae) put on 20 pounds of muscle and has grown an inch. He’s a guy that going into the spring pre Covid was in a position to get some high-level preferred walk-ons at the BCS level and potentially an FCS scholarship level,” Metzger said.
Battling back from a hip injury that cost him his junior year, defensive lineman John Connor Veeneman has been a leader of the team in recent months while the team was apart.
“He went out during Covid when we couldn’t work with guys and got a speed coach and was stretched professionally and sought out help and work on his own,” Metzger said.
Veeneman is also a top 10 student in his class, according to Metzger.
Metzger also said he has liked the progression he has seen from Georgio Najm and Braxton Barber during the offseason. Barber has already committed to play at Davidson College.
At Union Pines, Cox said the pandemic has taken away from several of his deserving athletes who deserve attention from college coaches, of those includes offensive lineman Andrew McCormick and linebacker Josh Birky.
“I feel like it’s limited all the kids’ opportunities to showcase themselves and show the gains they’ve made, not only in the weight room, but show the gains they’ve made physically over the course of a whole year,” Cox said.
Both players were leaders for the Vikings last year leading up into the season. Birky was injured in the second game of the season and did not return, while McCormick has the capability to understand blocking concepts at all five positions along the offensive front.
“Andrew has gotten so much bigger and made so many strength gains in the offseason, it’s going to be exciting what he can do in the first couple of games,” Cox said.
Recruiting hasn’t been all quiet for McCormick, according to Cox. he said that McCormick has had interest in recent months from schools like West Virginia Wesleyan, Concord, Catawba, St. Andrews and N.C. Wesleyan. An offer came within the last month from N.C. Wesleyan.
Birky had 12 tackles in the only full game he played last year, and now has seven regular season games to try and catch the eyes of college coaches.
“I felt like Josh had a chance to be a big time recruit heading into this senior year and now he’s got seven games left to prove what he can do,” Cox said. “Josh is a true quarterback of the defense and he has an innate ability to lead and get us lined up right.”
Cox said there are others that are continuing to get better in both the classroom and in the weight room to be in the conversation with those two players.
While still four months away from the season, the condensed schedule will require a lot of coaches from both the high school and college level this season to aid in the recruiting process.
“For our guys that are looking at playing at that level, number one, the main thing for colleges to be interested in them is they have to have them on the field and have game tape,” Carrouth said. “The colleges a lot of times like to see the kids in person, they want to see them on campus and see them move around a little bit because with tape it’s kind of hard to see some of those things.”
“At that level with the way they package kids, our kids have a leg up because of their phenomenal grades,” Metzger said. “On a weekly basis every Sunday, we are going to send out highlight videos of the individuals and communicating. With Hudl, you can text a coach a highlight video and get instant feedback. It will be important for us to stay on top of that because of the lack of recruiting time for colleges.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 692-7271 or jonathan@thepilot.com.