Two local golfers have advanced to the first round of match play at the 66th U.S. Senior Amateur hosted in Michigan this week.
After the two days of stroke play to open the championship, Sherrill Britt and Paul Jett are among the 64 golfers still left in the field for match play that started Monday.
Britt’s two rounds of stroke play has him as the No. 4 seed in the match play bracket. The West End resident finished in a tie for third in stroke play with rounds of 71 and 68 at the Country Club of Detroit this weekend, playing alongside medalist Tim Hogarth.
“I knew he was pretty good and I knew if I could stay within shouting distance, I wouldn’t have a problem getting into match play,” Britt said. “That’s all I did was follow him.”
He opens Monday in match play against Michael Kelley.
Paul Jett, a former superintendent on Pinehurst No. 2, is the No. 26 seed after rounds of 74 and 70 in stroke play. He opens match play against Ken Bakst.