The Union Pines girls soccer team defeated the Pinecrest Patriots in the championship game of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament in a battle from start to finish with a 1-0 victory Thursday in Southern Pines.
In overtime with each side tied at zero, Union Pines senior Gianna Silvestri took a corner kick and found her partner in crime, Lexi Robbins, to score the game-winning goal with a right-footed finish, putting the Vikings (18-3-2) up 1-0 with less than two minutes into the second overtime period. From there, the Vikings defense continued to step up, as they spoiled any chance for the Patriots (13-8-2) to secure the win.
“The crowd was yelling at me saying, ‘You can’t kick a corner.’ and all I wanted to do was find Lexi and I found her, and she scored it. Me and her have this duo together so I knew if I found her, she would get it in,” Silvestri said. “For my senior year, I wanted to beat Pinecrest so bad and going into this new conference I knew it was going to be a challenge. Every practice we work so hard as a team and this moment we showed how hard we really work, and this is a stepping stone into what we can do in the playoffs.”
Both sides would trade shot after shot on opposite ends of the field as nothing could get past both goalies.
“We knew we were going to have issues tonight without three starters, but this team has just found ways not to give up goals. They bunkered down and battled toward the end and nothing was taken away from Pinecrest. They did a great job,” coach James Horwath said. “We defend for our lives, and we refuse to back down, and Pinecrest certainly had the better play in the second half and in overtime. They believed and we’re getting healthy at the right time even while still being injured.”
Pinecrest had its chances, which were just a few more than the Vikings, coach Corey Rice said on the match.
“I think we looked very good. I was very happy with our team today. I thought our possession was super, we had really great passes. I think we won possession and probably statistically, we should have won the game, but it was such a fun game to be a part of,” Rice said. “They kind of have a couple of offensive weapons that you know (freshman Taryn Pekala) and (Silvestri) are super hard to defend and they're very dangerous when they get the ball. They're probably a team that you have to get a couple of goals in and just get them a little deflated, but when they're serious and into the game they're very hard to beat because they play so physically.”
Both teams will prepare for the high school state playoffs next week.
“Just working hard and playing till the last minute especially this game and proving that we could beat any team, so that’s just the mindset we have heading Into the playoffs,” Silvestri said
“I'd much rather have a super competitive game where I have all my players challenged and I can see if they step up. This is where you figure a lot of things out as individuals, as coaches and you see how they perform,” Rice said. “Some people can handle adversity, some people can't and also it's pretty much like a little microcosm of life. You either learn how to go through these things and be successful or you don't.”