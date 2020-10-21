Running is an addiction for Tami Ostroski and her husband, Bill Franklin, who have averaged running more than 1,200 miles a year and regularly compete in charity 5K and 10K races.
“Everytime I run, I always try to do better than the last run. It doesn’t always work but we set a goal every year to run 1,000 miles a year,” Ostroski said. “This will be our third or fourth year doing that. We set a lot of goals like that.”
Like many things because of the coronavirus pandemic, even running events since March have been moved to a virtual setting, but that hasn’t stopped the couple from getting out on the road to run for a good cause.
One thing that was moved virtually was the North Carolina Senior Games, usually held over a two-week period bringing the state’s best athletes 50 years and older together to compete.
Instead of making a trip to run in the state games 5K and 10K events, Ostroski was able to run and report her time from familiar territory the first weekend of October.
In an hour and five minutes, Ostroki finished the 6.2 miles for the event around the Pinewild community, good enough for the fastest time in the women’s 50- to 54-year-old range, her first time competing in the state senior games.
“I’m only 53 so I thought it was cool I was considered a senior,” Ostroski said. “My husband and I are big runners and I knew that they were really trying to promote the virtual games. We do a lot of events based on charity, so I more or less just decided to try and support the senior games. They put a lot of work into it and do a really great job.”
The 10K performance came the day after running the 5K in the neighborhood. She finished that race with a time of 32 minutes and 41 seconds to take fifth in that event.
Along with the running events, Ostroski also competed in the golf event, with a round of 77 to finish second.
Before competing in the running events for the state games on the first weekend of October, Ostroski ran in an extensive charity race called the "Run The Ridge." The race typically is run on the Blue Ridge Parkway, but was moved to a virtual setting this year.
Runners could choose when and where to run 500 miles in 105 days, and Ostroski completed the distance, plus a few extra miles, in 103 days. The total time running from start to finish was the equivalent of nearly 3 ½ days.
“It was neat because it raised a ton of money for the COVID-affected food banks on the Blue Ridge Parkway,” she said.
“We’re disappointed because we do a lot,” she added. “We do the Reindeer Run down in Aberdeen every year. I mapped it out last night and we are going to do the donation for the entry fee and we’re going to run the route next week.”
Starting running as a cross country and track runner in high school, Ostroski has been distance running for nearly 40 years.
She said what she misses the most of racing is the competition, like finding someone in the field early on in a race to try and beat across the finish line. The pandemic has temporarily taken that away, but Ostroski remains hopeful that the time will come soon when she will be able to run with the competition beside her, including the senior games next year.
“It’s different because when you’re in a race, you all start at the same time and can guess and see who is in your age group to try and jump ahead,” she said. “When you’re running by yourself, it’s more of a mental game to keep pushing. When I run, I always try to pick out a colored shirt I’d like to beat. When you’re by yourself, it’s just you and the watch.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 692-7271 or jonathan@thepilot.com.