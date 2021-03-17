O’Neal School senior Molly Kuzma signed to run cross country and track and field at Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday.
Arguably the most decorated student-athlete in O’Neal athletics history, Kuzma’s journey has had numerous highlights across her three sports: cross country, swimming and track and field.
In cross country, Kuzma has been recognized six times as an all-conference runner, five times as an All-State runner, and five times as the conference runner of the year. Additionally, she has won two state championships and twice been named the state runner of the year.
In track and field, Molly’s dominance is perhaps even more pronounced. Despite missing her junior season due to the COVID shutdown, she has received four all-conference honors and four all-state honors, as well as winning 10 individual conference championships and four individual state championships.
Also, Molly is the record holder for cross country and holds track and field records in the 800 meters, 1600 meters, 3200 meters and the 4x400 meter Relay.
In the pool, Molly demonstrates further her excellence winning four state championships in what one could argue is her third-best sport.
“I can sincerely say that I have never met a more driven and focused athlete than Molly Kuzma. She should be very proud of her accomplishments and I look forward to seeing her blossom even more as a collegiate student-athlete,” said coach Heather Weeks, Kuzma’s coach for most of her time at O’Neal.
Away from O’Neal, Kuzma has been a member of elite swim programs and competes for the Franklin Elite Athletics Team in cross country and track. For Franklin Elite, she has won two AAU Indoor National Championships and been recognized as an All-American four times.
Beyond the statistics and awards, what sets apart Kuzma is her dedicated, driven and disciplined nature.
“Over the past six years, Molly has become a strong leader amongst her fellow student-athletes," said Athletic Director James Franklin. "Her 'do as I do' style of leadership has always been a constant. This year, in particular, Molly has stretched her emotional intelligence and demonstrated empathy, assertiveness, consistency, mindfulness and dedication—all at a high level. Her teammates and coaches have benefitted from Molly’s mentorship and team approach.”