IMG_2384.jpg

O’Neal School senior Molly Kuzma signed to run cross country and track and field at Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday.

Arguably the most decorated student-athlete in O’Neal athletics history, Kuzma’s journey has had numerous highlights across her three sports: cross country, swimming and track and field.

In cross country, Kuzma has been recognized six times as an all-conference runner, five times as an All-State runner, and five times as the conference runner of the year. Additionally, she has won two state championships and twice been named the state runner of the year.

In track and field, Molly’s dominance is perhaps even more pronounced. Despite missing her junior season due to the COVID shutdown, she has received four all-conference honors and four all-state honors, as well as winning 10 individual conference championships and four individual state championships.

Also, Molly is the record holder for cross country and holds track and field records in the 800 meters, 1600 meters, 3200 meters and the 4x400 meter Relay.

In the pool, Molly demonstrates further her excellence winning four state championships in what one could argue is her third-best sport.

“I can sincerely say that I have never met a more driven and focused athlete than Molly Kuzma. She should be very proud of her accomplishments and I look forward to seeing her blossom even more as a collegiate student-athlete,” said coach Heather Weeks, Kuzma’s coach for most of her time at O’Neal.

Away from O’Neal, Kuzma has been a member of elite swim programs and competes for the Franklin Elite Athletics Team in cross country and track. For Franklin Elite, she has won two AAU Indoor National Championships and been recognized as an All-American four times.

Beyond the statistics and awards, what sets apart Kuzma is her dedicated, driven and disciplined nature.

“Over the past six years, Molly has become a strong leader amongst her fellow student-athletes," said Athletic Director James Franklin. "Her 'do as I do' style of leadership has always been a constant. This year, in particular, Molly has stretched her emotional intelligence and demonstrated empathy, assertiveness, consistency, mindfulness and dedication—all at a high level. Her teammates and coaches have benefitted from Molly’s mentorship and team approach.”

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days