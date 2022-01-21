The Falcons continue their regular season games, including a sweep of Trinity School on the road for the JV and varsity basketball teams last Friday. This Thursday, the varsity swim team hosted their final regular season meet and celebrated Senior Day for the Class of 2022. Congratulations to swim seniors Nathan, Jace, Drew and Morin.
Varsity Swim
The Varsity Swim team had its final meet of the regular season Thursday night vs the Marlins of Moore Homeschool group. It was an amazing time honoring our seniors and some fast swims. The boys won 80-68 and the girls team lost their first meet of the season 82-68. Both teams had season best times in their relays.
The team saw stand out swims from the girls 200-meter Medley Relay of Vicki York, Lauren Hobbs, Chloe Abner and Michaela Stone, the boys 400-meter Free Relay of John Shepherd, Henry Reibe, Jace Brown and Alex Grimshaw. In addition, Morgan Lewis had a lifetime best time in the 100-meter Freestyle, Simeon Morin dropped 30 seconds in his 500-meter Freestyle, Carson made his state cut in the 100-meter Freestyle and Evan Williams dropped over 2 seconds in the 100-meter Backstroke.
The Falcons will use the next week for final preparations for the Tri-TAC Conference meet upcoming on Jan. 31.
Varsity Boys Basketball
O’Neal defeated Trinity School, 72-48.
The Falcons traveled to Durham last Friday night for a conference matchup with the Trinity School. A quick start on the offensive end saw the Falcons take a 16-9 lead at the end of the first half. On the defensive end, the Falcons saw a game-high 14 turnovers lead to 25 points off turnovers. In the end, the Falcons overpowered Trinity School running away with the 72-48 win on the road behind their high intensity defense and a balanced offensive attack. The Falcons had four players in double digits – Malachy White (18 points, nine rebounds and five steals), Latrell Allmond (14 points and eight rebounds), Jalen Lindsey (13 points and four rebounds) and Noah Harrington (10 points). Rounding out the scoring were D’Marion Tomlinson (six points), Malachi White (five points), Holt Neville (three points), TJ McGraw (two points), and Phillip Hancock (one point).
Varsity Girls Basketball
O’Neal defeated Trinity School, 52-4.
Last Friday night the Falcons traveled to Durham for a conference match up with Trinity School. The Falcons jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. Stifling defense led to easy points in transition majority of the night. All Falcons in uniform saw meaningful minutes in the game, which allowed the Falcons to continue to build their depth as they start setting their sights on the Conference Tournament and State Tournament play. The Falcons finished the evening cruising to a 52-4 victory behind a balanced offensive attack – Kelyce McSwain (10 points), Ashanti Fox (nine points), Tamiya Judd (nine points), Taylor Woods (eight points), Caelan McHarney (seven points), Reily Johnson (five points), and Talayah Baldwin (four points)
JV Boys Basketball
O’Neal defeated Trinity School, 57-27.
A shorthanded Falcon team hit the road last Friday for a conference match up with Trinity School of Chapel Hill and Durham. With just seven players in the rotation, the Falcons needed contributions for everyone to pull out the big conference victory. A slow start, saw both teams trading baskets leading to a 11-10 lead for the Falcons at the end of the first quarter. The game remained tight through the second quarter as the Falcons took the 23-19 lead into the half. Halftime adjustments brought the Falcons to life as they scored 18 third quarter points while stifling the Trinity attach to just 4 points in the quarter. In the end, the Falcons secured a hard fought 57-27 victory on the road lead behind the dynamic duo of Tajh Ariza (17 points) and Will Slagle (16 points). Joining the scoring on the evening were Brennan Hodges (10 points), Gunnar Adams (six points), Boyd Kenny (six points) and Max Pashley (two points).
Middle School Girls Basketball
O’Neal defeated Berean Baptist, 34-5.
In their only game of the week, the Falcons took on the Bulldogs of Berean Baptist Academy. The Falcons looked strong from start to finish on both ends of the court. Stingy defense and efficient transition buckets resulted in a 19-0 halftime lead for the Falcons. The Falcons cruised to a 34-5 victory, pushing their conference record to 5-0 and their overall record to 14-1. Ava Vonderkall led the way for the Falcons with 12 points while Gianna Maheu (nine points), Emeli Michael (six points), Kennedi Hamner (three points), Charlie McGill (two points), and Justice McNeil (two points) also scored.
Middle School Boys A Team Basketball
Berean Baptist handed O'Neal a 33-25 loss.
O’Neal Falcons went on the road this week to face conference opponent Berean Baptist. This was a very hard-fought defensive game. The Falcons only allowed 17 points in the first half but struggled on the offensive end only scoring 6 points in the first half. Coming out in the second half the boy’s made adjustments and starting to find their groove outscoring Berean in the third quarter. Peter Meyers came off the bench and sparked the Falcons offense scoring all of his 6 points in the fourth quarter to bring it down to only a five-point deficit with less than a minute left. However, Berean was able to convert on a couple of free-throws down the stretch to close out the game 33-25. Teddy Fischer and Jack Halloran led all Falcons with eight points each, followed by Peter Meyers six and Will Haarlow three.
Middle School Boys B Team Basketball
Trinity School defeated O'Neal, 26-51.
The Falcons matched up against a strong Trinity School team on Wednesday night. The Falcons found some success early in the game against their full court pressure converting on many layups. The Falcons stayed aggressive both on the offensively and defensively ends of the floor throughout the game and continued to keep the game close. Trinity went on a run in the third quarter to open the lead, but the Falcons stayed resilient competing and working to cut the lead down to the final buzzer. “I’m proud of our guys for their heart and constant fight,” shared Coach Kyle Kegl. In the end, the Falcons dropped the contest 26-51. The Falcons saw scoring from Thomas McFadyen (eight points), Tanner Massey (five points), Joseph Lucas (three points), Andrew Gulley (two points), Jackson Mullis (two points), Duncan Cheek (two points), Alex Muller (two points), and Tyler Kelso (one point).