The varsity boys and girls swim teams made quite the splash at Friday’s Tri-TAC conference meet at the Triangle Aquatics Center in Cary. From relays to individual events, the Falcons saw personal records and first-place finishes throughout the meet. In the end, the Falcons left no doubt winning both the boys and girls conference championships.
The championships mark the first time since 2015 that both teams brought home conference championships in the same season.
The Tri-TAC conference meet featured fellow conference schools Trinity Academy, Trinity School, Burlington Christian and Carolina Friends.
The Falcons kicked off the meet with victories in both the boys and girls 200-meter medley relays. Joining the relay victories were the girls 200-meter freestyle relay and the boys 400-meter freestyle relay. Individually, the Falcons saw multiple first-place finishes including senior Molly Kuzma’s victory in the 100-meter butterfly. Ninth-grader Alexis Coates had first-place finishes in the 200-meter individual medley and the 100-meter backstroke. Senior Tim Richardson won the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke.
In addition, the Falcons placed eight swimmers on the Tri-TAC all-conference team: Coates, Kuzma, Richardson, Jace Brown, Alex Grimshaw, Jordin Reed, John Shepherd and Michaela Stone. Head Coach, Jen Schmitz was voted Tri-TAC conference coach of the meet.
“Coach Daniel and I are so impressed with the O'Neal Falcon swim team's ability to deal with adversity, Covid-19 restrictions and still persevere under the most unusual circumstances," Schmitz said. "The team is looking forward to the NCISAA State Meet on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and some fast swimming.”
The Falcons will use the next week for final tune-ups in preparation for the NCISAA State Meet. The NCISAA Division 1 State Meet will be held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Due to COVID restrictions, each division will swim their Boys and Girls in separate sessions on Wednesday morning and afternoon.