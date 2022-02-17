The varsity boys and girls swim team traveled to Greensboro Tuesday, to complete in the NCISAA Division 3 State Swim Meet. With strong relay performances and individual records and championships, the Falcons saw the girls finish as NCISAA Division 3 runners-up and boys team finish in third place.
On the girls side, the Falcons started off the meet on a high, winning the 200-yard medley relay and dropping 2.4 seconds on their PR. Relay members were Victoria York, Lauren Hobbs, Chloe Abner and Michaela Stone.
Individually, Lauren Hobbs made the podium finishing third in the 100-yard breaststroke, and also finished fifth in the 200-yard IM. Also scoring for the Falcons in individual events were Victoria York placing fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle and sixth in the 500-yard freestyle, Chloe Abner placed fifth in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, Michaela Stone placed eighth in the 100-yard backstroke and 12th in the 100-yard free, Morgan Lewis placing seventh in the 200-yard freestyle and 16th in the 100-yard freestyle, and Jordin Reed placing ninth in the 100-yard free. In the relays, the 200-yard freestyle relay of Jordin Reed, Morgan Lewis, Grace Simpson and Michaela Stone finished sixth, and the 400-yard freestyle relay of Chloe Abner, Lauren Hobbs, Morgan Lewis and Victoria York finished third.
On the boys side, there were numerous personal records swam on the day, seeing the boys get new PR’s on 85% of their races. Individually, John Shepard placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke, Sam Schmitz finished ninth in the 200-yard freestyle and eighth in the 500-yard freestyle, Alex Grimshaw placed 10th in the 200-yard IM and ninth in the 100-yard freestyle, Radford Walker placed eighth in the 100-yard butterfly and 15th in the 200-yard IM, Henry Reibe placed ninth in the 50-yard freestyle and 10th in 1000-yard butterfly, Jace Brown finished 11th in the 50-yard freestyle and 15th in the 100-yard freestyle, Andrew Davis finished 14th in the 100-yard backstroke and Nathan Brianas finished 12th in the 100-yard breaststroke.
In the relays, the 200-yard medley relay of John Shepard, Alex Grimshaw, Radford Walker and Jace Brown finished seventh. The 200-yard freestyle relay of Radford Walker, Andrew Davis, Sam Schmitz and Henry Reibe finished fourth, while the 400-yard freestyle relay team of John Shepard, Jace Brown, Henry Reibe and Alex Grimshaw placed seventh.
“It was a great day to be a Falcon, and Coach Lorin, Daniel, and we couldn’t be more proud of this tremendous group of swimmers," said head coach Jen Schmitz.