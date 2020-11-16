Fox.jpg

The O'Neal School's Ashanti Fox goes up for a layup off a steal on Friday during the win over Statesville Christian.

 The O'Neal School photo

The O'Neal School's JV boys and varsity girls basketball teams claimed wins over Statesville Christian on Friday at home.

The JV boys closed strong for a 34-31 win, the varsity girls won 57-46 and the varsity boys lost 53-48.

The varsity girls claimed the season-opening win over Statesville Christian behind its defense.

After a slow start, the Falcons used its defense to jump out to a 10-point led to start the third quarter. The Falcon offensive was led by dynamic guard duo of junior Caelan McHarney and eighth-grader Ashanti Fox. The Falcons sealed the victory down the stretch with timely late-possession defense.

McHarney led the team with 27 points, while Fox added 14 points.

In the JV boys game, O'Neal held Statesville without a point until the second quarter, but the visitors rallied to lead 26-23 going into the fourth quarter. O'Neal scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including four points by Mason Konen.

Konen had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Penn Morris stuffed the state sheet with four steals, five rebounds and added six points.

The varsity boys went quiet in the fourth quarter of its loss to Statesville, scoring nine points in the final stanza, while surrendering 16 points in the fourth.

Sophomore Josh Manning scored 15 points for the Falcons in the loss.

The Falcons return the the court Monday when they host St. Thomas More Academy. Tipoff for the varsity action begins at 6 p.m. at the Hannah Center gym.

