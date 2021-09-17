Falcon student-athletes and coaches enjoyed a busy home week of contests this week.
Varsity Cross Country
Boys Meet results: O'Neal 15, North Moore 50.
Girls Meet results: O'Neal 15, North Moore 45.
O'Neal's boys and girls teams both posted perfect scores against North Moore Monday placing Falcons in the top 5 of each race. Grace Simpson and Corbin Weeks won their respective races. Elizabeth Shank, Griffin Smith, Charlie Kuzma, Oscar Little, Sam Schmitz, Evan Williams and June Thomas all improved their previous times on the home course.
Middle School Boys Soccer
Scores: Falcons B Team 3, Ascend Leadership Academy 1.
Falcons A Team 9, Sandhills Classical Christian 0.
The Falcons returned to the field this week hosting two home games. First, on Wednesday the B team, along with some members of the A team hosted Ascend Leadership Academy. The Falcons showed pose and unity throughout the game as all players contributed to the 3-1 victory. The Falcons saw goals by Joseph Lucas (2) and Tyler Kelso.
Thursday afternoon, the A team hosted Sandhills Classical Christian for a SEMSAC match-up. The Falcons dominated from the opening whistle controlling possession and pace of play throughout the match. The Falcons saw goals from Evan Rollinson (assist Will Pittman), Trevor Franklin, Will Pittman, Wells Kuester (assist Jacob Slagle), Graham Webb, Tyler Kelso, Teddy Fischer (assist Jacob Graham), and Jacob Graham.
The Falcons will finish the week with an intersquad 7-on-7 tournament sure to bring energy and enthusiasm to the week’s final practice. The Falcons head on the road Monday to face Berean Baptist Academy.
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Varsity Boys Soccer team played Salem Baptist on Tuesday. It was a convincing win for the Falcons, as they defeated Vikings 10-1. It was a good warmup game before they travel to take on conference foe, Trinity Academy of Durham this Friday.
Varsity Girls Golf
The Lady Falcons continue to play well. O'Neal hosted Carmel Christian Academy on Monday in an 18-hole match. Maya Beasley led the Falcons with a 35-39 (74), Alex Lapple posted a 40-39 (79). Mary Earhart had her best score of the season with a 40-42 (82), Molly Haarlow shot an 41-46 (87) and Audrey Kim rounded out the scoring with a 43-49 (92). Lauren Kuhn played the front side and posted a 45. The Falcons are off till next Tuesday when they travel to St. David’s School in a nine-hole match.
Middle School Girls Volleyball B Team
The Middle School Volleyball B team had their first game of the season on Wednesday. The girls played with tremendous spirit and effort but did not come up with a game win, although they did win a set.
Livi Afable, Lizzie Bycura and Ella Bozovich contributed several great serves each during important match points. Callie Garrison, Paige Fusonie, and Layla Joyce Duffy made diving passes to continue scoring rallies. Ava Hodgkins, Chloe Newberry, Isabella Pluckett and Valentina Roberts played well in the back row, making passes off the opponents serves. Malia Stone, Izzie Tanner and Audrey Wilson contributed passes and sets as well as contagious energy and enthusiasm. The team is looking forward to their next game and continuing to build their skills.
Middle School Girls Volleyball A Team
The Middle School Girls A team did not have games this week.
On Wednesday, Middle School B team had a game, so our girls went up to Tate to support and cheer them on! It was great to watch the younger girls compete and the energy they had on the court, as well as seeing our girls cheering in the bleachers! After watching the game our team joined Varsity for the rest of practice. We combined all the girls and divided them into teams of 4. It was beneficial for my 7th and 8th graders to see how the older girls communicated and moved on the court. I believe practices like this help build our program and the relationships between the girls. With no games this week, we ended practice on Thursday with a scrimmage, using this time to get more comfortable with rotations and reflecting on the game after to see what the girls think we can still work on.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
O'Neal Falcons 3, Salem Baptist 0.
The Lady Falcons were finally back in competition this week when they faced Salem Baptist on our home court in the Hannah Center Gym. O'Neal got off to a slow start in the first set but turned on the energy in time to take control and win. The second and third set were dominated by our varsity team, leaving Salem Baptist with only 8 opportunities to serve in the second set.
Through the week the team spent some time supporting and celebrating their sister team in the middle school at their game and enjoyed half a practice intermixing with our Middle School Falcon team for a 6-on-6 scrimmage tournament. The focus for the week at practice was energy and communication and the girls really embraced the challenges set before them to make those things happen immediately.
They will then travel to Salem Baptist Christian School in a rescheduled match-up for a 5:15pm start time on Monday. They will finish off the week with a home match against Fayetteville Academy in Hannah Center at 5pm, on Friday.
Varsity Girls Tennis
The Falcons had a tough match this week against Grace Christian Raleigh at home this past Tuesday. With an overall score of 5-4, the Falcons put up a strong fight in every single match. Starting with doubles, the Falcons ended up winning one of the three matches. Mollie Grafenberg and Lauren Goodridge won their second straight doubles match, with a score of 8-4.
In singles, the Falcons won three of the six matches. Junior Claire Corcoran secured one of the wins at second singles, winning the first set 6-0 and the second 6-4 over her opponent. The other singles wins came from Mollie Grafenberg and Lauren Goodridge.