The young O'Neal boys golf team claimed runner-up honors at the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association state tournament Monday on the Champions Course at Bryan Park.
The Falcons shot a combined score of 14-over-par 230, finishing just four strokes away from a state championship.
Eighth-grader Andrew Hobbs shot 2-over-par 74, continuing his fantastic run in his first season as a varsity golfer. Fellow eighth-grader Pete Myers battled tough conditions all day and carded a score of 76. Sophomore Max Martin and eighth-grader Jack Halloran finished things off for the team with an 80 and 83, respectively. The Falcons made a great run this season claiming a conference championship and dropping only two matches all season.
They return everyone next season and will look to have another strong showing.
"I'm very proud of our guys. They went up against the number one team in the State that was loaded with upperclassmen and almost pulled off the win. They have nothing to hang their head about,” said coach Jon Halloran. “What they accomplished this season was pretty amazing. Four of our five golfers are still in middle school, but they expect to win every time they tee it up. Our future is bright and I know we will have a great off season and come back stronger.”