Kayla Jenkins hits a 3-pointer in transition.JPG

O'Neal senior Kayla Jenkins pulls up for a corner 3-point shot in a game earlier this season.

 The O'Neal School photo

Although there are so many uncertainties in today’s world, one thing has remained the same — the O'Neal girls basketball team being undefeated in conference play for a fourth straight season.

The Falcons traveled to Burlington Christian Friday night and came away with a 49-16 Tri-TAC win to further the streak.

A quick start saw the Falcons jump to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter behind strong ball movement and high tempo offense. The Falcons continued to push tempo leading to 11 transition points and 19 points off turnovers on the evening.

“Our ball movement was much improved this evening. Playing against teams who pack in a zone, we’ve challenged the girls to move the ball and cut with speed to open up shooters and tonight they did just that,” coach Lulu Brase said.

The ball movement saw all seven Falcons in uniforms score on the evening. The Falcons were led by senior Kayla Jenkin’s 15 points and four rebounds. Joining Jenkins were Ashanti Fox with 13 points, four assists and three steals, and Caelan McHarney nine points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists.

The victory over Burlington Christian moves the Falcons to 11-1 overall and 4-0 in conference maintaining the No. 2 ranking in the MaxPreps NCISAA 2A rankings.

COVID issues with opposing teams have created scheduling challenges across the conference, and there will be no Tri-TAC regular season champion crowned this season. However, the 4-0 finish in Tri-TAC play marks the fourth consecutive season the Falcons finish conference play undefeated moving their streak to 44-0 in conference play.

“In a season of so many uncertainties and uncontrollables, we are proud of the girls for their continued process-oriented mindset. Their dedication to the process of excellence has allowed them to sustain a tremendous 44-0 run over the last four years in Tri-TAC conference play featuring many memorable moments. We look forward to building on this success heading into the final weeks of the regular season as we look towards post-season play,” Brase said.

The Falcons look to continue their push as the calendar flips to February, and will travel to Fayetteville Academy on Thursday.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days