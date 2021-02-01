Although there are so many uncertainties in today’s world, one thing has remained the same — the O'Neal girls basketball team being undefeated in conference play for a fourth straight season.
The Falcons traveled to Burlington Christian Friday night and came away with a 49-16 Tri-TAC win to further the streak.
A quick start saw the Falcons jump to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter behind strong ball movement and high tempo offense. The Falcons continued to push tempo leading to 11 transition points and 19 points off turnovers on the evening.
“Our ball movement was much improved this evening. Playing against teams who pack in a zone, we’ve challenged the girls to move the ball and cut with speed to open up shooters and tonight they did just that,” coach Lulu Brase said.
The ball movement saw all seven Falcons in uniforms score on the evening. The Falcons were led by senior Kayla Jenkin’s 15 points and four rebounds. Joining Jenkins were Ashanti Fox with 13 points, four assists and three steals, and Caelan McHarney nine points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists.
The victory over Burlington Christian moves the Falcons to 11-1 overall and 4-0 in conference maintaining the No. 2 ranking in the MaxPreps NCISAA 2A rankings.
COVID issues with opposing teams have created scheduling challenges across the conference, and there will be no Tri-TAC regular season champion crowned this season. However, the 4-0 finish in Tri-TAC play marks the fourth consecutive season the Falcons finish conference play undefeated moving their streak to 44-0 in conference play.
“In a season of so many uncertainties and uncontrollables, we are proud of the girls for their continued process-oriented mindset. Their dedication to the process of excellence has allowed them to sustain a tremendous 44-0 run over the last four years in Tri-TAC conference play featuring many memorable moments. We look forward to building on this success heading into the final weeks of the regular season as we look towards post-season play,” Brase said.
The Falcons look to continue their push as the calendar flips to February, and will travel to Fayetteville Academy on Thursday.