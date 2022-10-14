Senior Phillip Hancock scores on free kick to give the Falcons the 1-0 victory at CFS.jpeg

O'Neal senior Phillip Hancock scores on free kick to give the Falcons the 1-0 victory at Carolina Friends this week.

 Photo Courtesy Wendy Hodges

The O'Neal boys soccer team completed a feat Tuesday night that not many teams can claim – an undefeated regular season.

A 15-0 record saw the Falcons claim the Tri-TAC Conference championship for the first time since 2018.

Falcons finish the season 15-0 to be crowned Tri TAC Conference Champions.jpeg

The Falcons finished the season with a 15-0 record to be crowned Tri-TAC Conference champions.

