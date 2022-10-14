The O'Neal boys soccer team completed a feat Tuesday night that not many teams can claim – an undefeated regular season.
A 15-0 record saw the Falcons claim the Tri-TAC Conference championship for the first time since 2018.
The Falcons traveled to Carolina Friends on Tuesday afternoon to wrap up their regular season. It was a defensive battle from the start, with both teams having minimal opportunities to score. O'Neal finally got a breakthrough with a free kick just outside the 18-yard box. Senior Phillip Hancock stepped up and buried the free kick giving the Falcons a 1-0 lead just before half. The second half was much of the same with the Falcons defending intensely. The 1-0 score was enough to secure the victory on the road.
The victory finished the undefeated regular season for the Falcons who moved to 15-0 and continue to sit as the No. 1 team in NCISAA 2A rankings according to MaxPreps.
“At the start of the year the boys set themselves some process-oriented goals,” head coach James Franklin said. “One goal was to get better every day. It sounds a little cliché, yet they also set themselves the process that included working their hardest and holding each other accountable daily.”
The Falcons' hard work since the start of summer training on June 6 has seen the Falcons reap the rewards. This season the Falcons have netted 62 total goals, grabbed a 2-1 victory through penalty kicks on senior night. Most impressively have given up just one goal in their 15 regular season games.
“We are not perfect yet, but our work ethic has been our focus and will continue to be our focus for the rest of the season. Our success has stemmed from that,” Franklin said. “We must also complement our captains and seniors. This success would not be possible without them. They’ve driven this team on by leading by example and they’ve demonstrated strong emotional intelligence all season.”
The Falcons will await their NCISAA 2A state tournament seed, which will be announced Sunday evening with postseason play set to begin next week.
