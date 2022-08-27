O’Neal athletics is in full swing as varsity and JV teams finish out their non-conference schedules and middle school teams begin contests. Student-athletes have been hard at work on the courts, fields, trails, and courses this week.
Varsity Cross Country
Varsity Cross Country is finishing Week 4 of season training. It has been a great month. Our training has included long runs, easy runs, hills, sprints, performance room, team meetings, team meals, and more running and running and running.
Cross country recently had a special guest speaker: O’Neal alumna Molly Kuzma at a team meeting. Molly is a sophomore at John Hopkins University and a member of their cross country team. Molly spoke to the team about her path to running in college and running lessons she has learned along the way.
The cross-country meet scheduled for Tuesday was rescheduled due to the weather. The team will run their first race at the Norwood Open Meet Saturday. The team will then run again Wednesday against Carolina Friends. We are looking forward to two great meets this week.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The team learned a lesson this week about playing at our level, no matter what. After winning the first two sets, the Falcons let the third slip through. The fourth set was still tough, and O'Neal had to fight back. Being down 21-15, Brooklyn Adams stepped up to serve in a big way. She went on a ten-serve run including two timeouts by the other team, trying to ice her to finish the match.
O'Neal used the rest of the week to practice hard in the performance room and on the court, working on agility, reaction and communication through a variety of drills.
The Falcons will travel to Fayetteville Academy and Salem Baptist next week.
JV Girls Volleyball
The JV team did a great job of adapting to new situations and coming together as a team this week. They are open-minded and have a positive attitude to try new things.
In the first set against Friendship Christian Ava Vonderkall and Jaleesa Eichel each went on a four-serve run. During the second set Kennedi Hamner and Jaleesa Eichel both went on a five-run serve to really pull away. The ability to step behind the baseline and have a powerful serve game is a strength for this team. The Falcons will travel to Fayetteville Academy and Salem Baptist next week.
Varsity Girls Golf
After three spirited practices early in the week, the entire team of eight made the short trek to Country Club of Whispering Pines for a dual match against Union Pines.
The girls upped their continued winning ways with a strong performance from their five team competitors and all three girls competing as individuals. Four girls recorded scores in the 70s. Led by captains Maya Beasley and Alex Lapple, and closely followed by junior Lauren Kuhn and freshman Rachel Joyce and Sofi Afable. Scores were: Alex Lapple 73, Maya Beasley 75, Lauren Kuhn 77, Rachel Joyce 78, Sofi Afable 82, Mary Earhart 87, Audrey Kim 89 and Brook Greenblatt 93.
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Falcons hit the road on Tuesday for their lone match of the week. A matchup for the Falcons saw O’Neal take on Friendship Christian for an NCISAA non-conference match.
The Falcons did not take long to control possession and pace of the match knocking back four goals in the first half. The Falcons added two more in the second half to grab the 6-0 win on the road.
The Falcons will head on the road next week, as they travel to Fayetteville Academy on Tuesday, and open Tri-TAC conference play on Thursday at Salem Baptist.
Middle School Boys Soccer
After two weeks of strong trainings, the Falcons hit the road for their first game of the season this week at Friendship Christian.
A quick start saw the Falcons get 10 shots on goal in the opening 15 minutes of play, but were unable to finish. As the nerves and first game jitters wore off, the Falcons continued to control the pace and possession throughout the match. At the start of the second half, eighth-grader Wells Kuester finished off a tremendous ball from fellow eighth-grader Trevor Franklin to get the Falcons on the board. Shortly after, eighth-grader Jacob Slagle joined the Falcon attack adding two goals, and late in the half sixth-grader Christian Baker scored an unassisted goal to see the Falcons win 4-1 for their first victory of the season.
The Falcons will hit the road to Fayetteville Christian on Monday and Fayetteville Academy Tuesday.
Middle School Cross Country
The Falcon runners began their base training and worked hard to build endurance and strength through speed work, fartlek's, tempo, hill and trails runs. Runners also participated in a form clinic that focused on arm movement and rhythmic breathing. The Falcons will finish off the week with an easy run through the Forest Creek Trailway and Game Day and look forward to next week as they prepare for their first cross country meet in September.
Middle School Volleyball A Team
After two weeks of practice, O'Neal got to host Sandhills Classical Christian. The girls had worked really hard to learn rotations and positions which will optimize our potential as a team.
Middle School Volleyball B Team
Thirteen strong, the middle school volleyball B team is an energetic bunch determined to develop their volleyball skills and have fun doing it. The 10 sixth graders are benefiting from the leadership of three seventh graders: Layla Joyce Duffy, Olivia Kopelen and Charlotte Schroen.
The Falcons are progressing nicely with controlled passing, communicating with each other on the court, and serving. As a team, the goal of each practice is to work hard in drills, be attentive, and supporting each teammates.