The O’Neal School’s cross country and girls golf team are priming for strong showings in the NCISAA State Championships starting on Monday.
The varsity girls golf heads into Monday’s state championship match with one thing on their mind— to repeat as champions. Last season, the Falcons brought home the first state championship in the girls golf program's history at O’Neal.
Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding this season, the Falcons haven’t missed a beat. Behind the leadership and stellar play of sophomore Alex Lapple, the Falcons are primed to make another run at a title. Alex Lapple, one of the nation’s top players at her age, currently ranked 41st in the AJGA standings, has led the Falcons in each match this season and looks to make a run at the individual state title after finishing third last year.
The Falcons head into the state championship match after a victory over St. David’s last week, shooting a 123 as a team. Joining Lapple in scoring this fall is junior Molly Haarlow, and freshmen Lauren Kuhn and Mary Earhart. Coach Jeff Haarlow shares, “the improvement of this year’s team has been a real joy to watch. The goal on Monday is to play within ourselves and compete as hard as we can.”
The team tees it up in a one-day 18-hole state championship at Bryan Park’s Players Course in Greensboro on Monday.
The cross country team has hit the trails this Fall and kept a steady stride thanks to the strong senior leadership of Molly Kuzma.
Last week, the Falcons traveled to Cedarock Park in Burlington to compete in the Tri-TAC Conference meet. The Cedarock course is technical and features a hill infamously dubbed, "heart attack hill." The O'Neal Falcons ran impressively on such a challenging course and saw both the boys and girls teams finish in third place. The boys team was led by seventh-grader Corbin Weeks who finished fifth overall. Joining Weeks on the all-conference team were Ayden Richardson, with a ninth-place finish and Oscar Little finishing 11th.
On the girls' side, freshmen Grace Simpson finished in eighth-place earning all-conference, and senior Molly Kuzma finished her storied conference running career with an unprecedented sixth straight individual conference championship, running a time of 19:58.
The focus now turns towards final preparations for the state championship meet where the Falcons will look to finish off a strong season.
Kuzma will look to close her O’Neal cross country career next Friday by repeating as the individual state champion, potentially adding another highlight to a storied O’Neal running career. The NCISAA Cross Country State Championships will be held on Friday at McAlpine Park in Charlotte.