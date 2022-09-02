Dominating performances have seen the Falcons get off to the best start to a season since 2017 and has the Falcons as the No. 1 team in MaxPreps NCISAA 2A rankings in its opening week.
The Falcons moved to 6-0 this week with two wins over NCISAA 2A opponents, including a 2-0 win at Fayetteville Academy and a 9-0 victory at Salem Baptist Christian. During this opening stretch the Falcons have dominated opponents scoring 31 total goals and not giving up a single goal to date.
“Since June 7 at our optional summer workouts, we’ve had an approach to have everyday count and not look further ahead than one day at a time,” said coach James Franklin. “We also have an incredible sports performance department, their scientific approach to help our team perform at a high level cannot be understated. From our summer training sessions to in-season performance workouts, they have prepared us physically to play at the highest levels.”
Making every day count, whether on the practice pitch or in performance training, is exactly what has helped the Falcons on their strong start. This veteran team has begun reaping rewards from a long-term approach which has seen longevity amongst its program’s players. For example, this year’s juniors and sophomores have been with the team since their eighth-grade years.
This consistency and veteran group have been able to build a strong team culture centered around years of dedicating themselves to a healthy process. Attend any training or game and their strengths shows with high work ethic in practices, selfless play, and depth in the roster. The ingredients are there, and the Falcons are demonstrating they are prepared for a strong Fall ahead.
“We are proud of how the team has approached this season so far. The leadership from our captains is phenomenal. Everyone knows though there is a long way to go in the season and we are going to keep taking it one day at a time,” Franklin said.