Off to one of the best starts in school history, The O'Neal School boys soccer team is ranked No. 1 in the state after a 6-0 record to open the 2022 season.

 Wendy Hodges/The O'Neal School

Dominating performances have seen the Falcons get off to the best start to a season since 2017 and has the Falcons as the No. 1 team in MaxPreps NCISAA 2A rankings in its opening week.

The Falcons moved to 6-0 this week with two wins over NCISAA 2A opponents, including a 2-0 win at Fayetteville Academy and a 9-0 victory at Salem Baptist Christian. During this opening stretch the Falcons have dominated opponents scoring 31 total goals and not giving up a single goal to date.

