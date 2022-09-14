This week marks a slight back to back week period to bring a slight lull to the regular season.
One game is on the docket this week with Union Pines opening Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The conference opener for North Moore and Pinecrest next week comes with the Vikings stepping to the sidelines at the midway point of the season.
The bye week is needed for all teams to nurse their wounds while also cleaning up any continuous mistakes that have become a habit through the first few weeks of the season.
Conference play brings tougher challenges for all three football teams, but for the first time in the short history of the Sandhills Athletic Conference, there seems to be no clear cut champion in the making in this league. The powerful programs like Richmond, Scotland and even Pinecrest still seem to be looking to find their way. For teams like Union Pines, this gives confidence, like a shark sensing blood in the water.
For the next seven weeks, the dash to the playoffs begins, and no one is safe to look ahead to major matchups a week or a month ahead. If so, their season could be a casualty.
Through four weeks, my record stands at 8-4, after a pitiful 1-2 record last week. It seems as though I underestimated the North Moore defense majorly, but that will be the last time I will do so this season. And Grimsley ripped apart both Pinecrest’s offense and my prediction that the Patriots could leave Greensboro with a win.
The good thing about this week is the worst I can do this week is have one loss.
Lee County at Union Pines
Quietly sneaking through non-conference play with a 4-0 record, the Yellow Jackets have been the most consistent team ahead of conference play for any Sandhills Athletic Conference team. Lee County has been tested by the likes of Overhills and South Granville, and also claimed a few confidence-boosting wins to open the season as well.
Union Pines’ tough road to open the season most recently took it to St. Pauls, the toughest opponent on their schedule up to this point. Lee County provides an equally challenging opponent with a strong run game. For one half last week, the Vikings found themselves going toe-to-toe with their opponents. A full four quarters will be needed this week to give Union Pines any chance at delivering the school’s first football win over Lee County.
Turnovers that were prevalent in the loss last week have to be cleaned up to give the Vikings any chance in delivering the upset.