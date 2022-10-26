Stopping powerful hitters from an opposing team is a two-fold job for a volleyball team.
There has to be capable blockers at the net, as well as quick reacting passers on the back row to keep the ball up.
The Pinecrest volleyball team executed both ends of that, including a standout performance at middle blocker from junior Jacey Olsen, on Tuesday at home in the second round of the 4A state playoffs against New Hanover. The Patriots have had a run of towering middle blockers over the year, and entering this season, Olsen wasn’t quite in the equation for that position.
“It was a lot different and I had to adjust a lot. I’ve never played middle before, so this was my first season,” Olsen said after the three-set victory for the Patriots to advance to Thursday’s third round.
“I had to talk with the coaches and figure something out learning this new position, blocking especially.”
The Patriots posted scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-19 to down the Wildcats. Defending state champion Green Level comes to Southern Pines Thursday at 6 p.m.
Olsen had multiple blocks in each set, including four in the third set. Midway through the set, she rejected two attacks from No. 19 New Hanover (15-11), which featured power from the outside hitter position from seniors Alice Blackwell and Sloane Woolwine.
“We’ve talked about it for the last two days, went upstairs and watched film today. Stellar hitters, you know girls that can just flat out put the ball down,” Pinecrest coach Brandon Blackburn said. “We spent a lot of time working on outside hitter defense and just working on our block. We knew that the best way to negate that was to put the ball down on our side and serve tough.
“We did a tremendous job tonight of getting our block up and making great reads from our (defensive specialists). We did a pretty good job of negating their hitters a little bit.”
Rotated around to serve, Olsen helped a run from the service line with three aces to push Pinecrest advantage in the final set out to 17-7.
“I was just working on serving the people that coach told me to. I went back there and tried to serve it there and hit it as hard as I could,” Olsen said.
Behind the play of Olsen and the plethora of hitters from No. 3 Pinecrest (24-2) at the net, the back row was anchored down by senior Lainey Mullins.
“When you’ve got veterans like we’ve got, they can go make in game adjustments and they did a great job of focusing on details,” Blackburn said.
Mullins finished with 10 digs.
New Hanover didn’t go down quietly, cutting the lead to 19-17. Pinecrest took advantage of a few Wildcat miscues closing the set, and added a Laiken Christmas ace, Olsen’s final block and an ace from Caroline Bradford to finish off the match.
“We talked a lot over the last few days about the attention to detail, executing, staying focused and staying locked in. It about caught us again in that third set,” Blackburn said. “When you’re in the playoffs playing good teams, you just can’t do that.”
Olsen had nine blocks, including three in the first set as the Patriots built up an 18-9 lead to open the match.
“The past few weeks I’ve been hitting well and the blocking has been working. I’ve just been working a lot,” Olsen said. “We watched a lot of film on them and knew what to do. We had to get on them and not let them get on runs.”
Brooke Emore led the Patriots with nine kills, Bradford added six kills and Karsen Korbett had six kills. Senior Sydney Karjala had 23 assists.
The third-round appearance makes up for a second-round exit last season, and comes with a seasoned playoff team coming to Pinecrest.
“Anytime you can get to the third round, to me, that’s the benchmark of where you want your program to be,” Blackburn said. “I’d love to get them in the gym and see what we are made of. If you’re going to win it all, you’ve got to beat who’s in front of you.”
In other playoff action, Carrboro defeated Union Pines on the road in the second round of the 3A playoffs, and Cape Hatteras defeated North Moore in the second round of the 1A playoffs in three sets.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.