Pinecrest vs Southern Lee 12.jpeg

Pinecrest senior Gerald Ofosu (14) leads a scoring attack in a match against Southern Lee this season. Ofosu was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference offensive player of the year and selected all-state for his play.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

To close out their Pinecrest soccer careers, seniors Gerald Ofosu and Landon McMinimy were selected to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association’s all-state team this week.

Pinecrest finished second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings behind Lee County. With a 17-4-2 overall record, the Patriots advanced to the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association before falling 2-0 to Holly Springs.

Ofosu and McMinimy were a vital part of the attack and midfield for the Patriots this season.

Pinecrest vs UP soccer 03.jpeg

Landon McMinimy (15) looks for possession of the ball against Union Pines in a match this year.

McMinimy and Ofosu were also named all-region by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association. Union Pines sent seniors Griffin Booker and Sean Blatz to the all-region squad.

Ofosu was also one of two local soccer players who claimed individual soccer awards from the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

The Pinecrest senior was named the conference’s offensive player of the year, and Union Pines junior goalkeeper Liam Thayer was named the conference’s goalkeeper of the year.

Thayer allowed 21 goals in 1,190 minutes between the pipes to register a 1.4 goals against average. Along with help from the Union Pines defense, the goalie had seven shutouts this season.

Union Pines vs Pinecrest 09.jpeg

Union Pines goalkeeper Liam Thayer gathers a ball during the Vikings match at home against Pinecrest this season. Thayer was named the conference's top goalkeeper this season. 

Joining the pair on the all-conference team from Pinecrest and Union Pines were six others. Pinecrest’s Matthew Mueller, Eric Sabiston, Ben Velevis and McMinimy were named all-conference, and Union Pines sent Jordan Carr and Booker to the all-conference team.

Both players helped bolster the Vikings defense this year. Booker did score two goals and assists on another two scores, while Carr finished with one goal and one assist.

North Moore had seven players named to the Mid-Carolina Conference all-conference soccer team. The Mustangs made a run to the fourth round of the state playoffs and finished the season with a 10-6-2 record overall to finish second in the conference standings.

Seniors Tristian Aviles, Noel Hernandez, goalkeeper Alex Garcia and Fernando Martinez, along with junior Jose Betancourt, sophomore Christopher Velazquez Avila, and sophomore Ricky Bentancourt were named to the all-conference team.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days