When Tyler Ross stepped into the batter’s box during her playing days in high school at Union Pines, and then in college at N.C. State, she struck fear into opposing pitchers.
Batting well over .500 for her high school career and launching 20 homers for the Vikings, Ross brought consistency and power as a batter, and that continued for her four years with the Wolfpack in Raleigh. Now in her fifth season as the Pinecrest softball coach, her team is starting to take on an offensive identity like the standout.
“Yeah, I still look up to her,” junior Karma Morrison said. “It makes me proud that I can make her proud and put forth what she has done in a way.”
The reputation that Ross had as a player got around to the local recreation field, and had players aspiring to be like the slugger. Now they wear Pinecrest jerseys and play for her.
“It’s kind of a surreal moment, but it all comes full circle because I was at Union Pines and I was playing against Pinecrest. Now I’m coaching at Pinecrest playing against other teams in our conference,” Ross said. “Just to give back to these girls and be able to pour all my knowledge that I have into them, and to maybe see them grow up and play at the next level themselves is a surreal moment for me.”
One element of Pinecrest’s offensive improvements this season is power hitting. Through the midway point of the season, Pinecrest has sent six home runs over the fence, matching the 2018 team’s season total. In the three seasons leading up to this year, Pinecrest had one combined home run.
“Just getting into the box and having a positive attitude and having a mentality that the pitcher is not going to strike you out. And even if she does, you’re not going to strike out twice. Having the mindset of being a great player even before you make the great plays,” senior Aniyah Jackson said of Ross’ lessons to her. “When they come off the bat, I don’t always know if they are out. It’s a great feeling to come across home plate and have all my teammates cheering for me.”
Jackson leads the team with three homers, coming in a loss to Asheboro and then in back-to-back wins over Lee County and Southern Lee. The senior shortstop also leads the team with a .364 batting average.
“We’ve just been attacking the ball more and attacking strikes to not let the pitcher get ahead in the count, and just making them make a play on the ball,” Jackson said.
As a leader of the team, Jackson was one of the many players for Pinecrest this offseason that spent countless hours in the batting cage and working on her fielding. The payoff is evident this season.
“A lot of the kids from around June all the way up to the season, they would be like, ‘Hey coach Ross, can we go to the field. Hey coach Ross, can we get some swings in.’ A bunch of them have been really putting in the work and it’s starting to show,” Ross said. “This year, they seem to want it more.”
Morrison transferred to Pinecrest from Union Pines, and has provided a lift at the plate with a pair of homers and a .355 batting average that’s second on the team and a team-leading 11 RBIs.
“I think that I’m watching the ball more and actually applying the tips that the coaches are telling me during practices,” Morrison said.
Sophomore Maggie Drake has noticed her game growing following an offseason of working on the fundamentals.
“I think that did me really well because coming this offseason helped me get back in the groove of everything. Before that, my hitting was not it,” Drake said while shaking her head. “After continually getting reps, that really helped me a lot.”
Along with the hands-on work that Ross has helped the Patriots improve at the plate is her mental approach that she is attempting to pass along to the next generation.
“Ninety percent of this game is all mindset. I always tell them that 10 percent of this game is physical and talent,” Ross said. “When you go up to that plate, you’ve just got to know it’s me and the pitcher and I’m going to win this battle.”
Drake said that Ross provides an insight from her experience of the game that many coaches might not be able to bring. The sophomore is hitting .250 this season with six RBIs and had a walk-off grand slam against Hoke County in the bottom of the 10th recently.
“It feels like we are becoming more of a team,” Drake said. “Offensively, we had trouble trusting each other and passing it along to the next person. Being like I’m going to get a hit, and then you get a hit, and having it be like a domino effect. We are starting to do that now.”
From the domino effect to the mindset, Pinecrest has the look of a completely different team at the plate this season. One that has some semblance of the poise and power Ross brought to local softball fields a decade ago.
“Just them going up to the plate and being confident in themselves because of the work they put in, it’s just awesome to see it paying off now.”
