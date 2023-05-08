The O'Neal School varsity boys golf team won its third consecutive Tri-TAC Conference Championship last week at Mid South Club in impressive fashion.
O'Neal won the 18-hole match in dominating form, and placed six golfers on the all-conference team. Jack Halloran led the team in scoring, and posted the low round of the match with a round of 69 on the day. Joining Halloran with impressive rounds were Max Martin and Peter Myers both carding rounds of 74. Joining Halloran, Martin and Myers on the all-conference team were Andrew Hobbs (76), Nick Joyce (78), and Jacob Graham (81). Additionally, Jack Halloran was named Tri-TAC player of the year and head coach Jon Halloran was named Tri-TAC coach of the year.
Coach Halloran praised the boys’ effort and discipline when discussing their recent success.
"It's no accident that they're rising to the top. They work hard and they're making good decisions on the course during play. Their dedication and commitment is inspiring,” he said. “They want to be the best and they motivate and encourage each other along the way."
The boys will not celebrate long as there is more work to do. The season continues for the team in a state qualifier at High Point Country Club Monday, where the Falcons will compete to be one of the final four teams to move on to the state championship match.