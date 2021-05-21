The O’Neal track and field team’s showing last Saturday in Gastonia was nothing short of a historical day. From individual state championships, to numerous personal record times, the varsity track and field team left their mark at the NCISAA Division 3 state championship meet. In the end, the Falcons left no doubt seeing the varsity girls team bring home a third-place finish and the varsity boys were crowned NCISAA state champions.
Reflecting on the meet and season as a whole, head Coach Marcus Millard said, “Our team mottos were ‘WE WORK’ and ‘EXECUTE,’ and they were nothing short of that all season. Each and every one of them showed up and performed on Saturday. It is their dedication to the process and determination to succeed that resulted in their tremendous successes.”
Individually, the Falcons saw multiple state champions crowned, most notably, senior Molly Kuzma closed her O’Neal athletic career adding four more state championships, bringing her career total to 11. Molly secured victories in the 3,200-, 1,600-, and 800-meter races individually. Joining Kuzma with multiple individual victories was junior Jalen Lindsey, who was crowned state champion in both the 200- and 400-meter sprints. In the field events, junior Josh Manning won a state championship in the high jump, and fellow junior Eland Miller added a state championship in the discus.
The Falcons added to their hardware during the relays where the girls 4x800 meter relay of Grace Simpson, Taylor Edrington, Caelan McHarney and Kuzma broke the school record by 8 seconds with a time of 10:45.12 to bring home the state championship. On the boy's side, the boys 4x200 meter relay team of Boyd Kenny, Kanye McKeithen, Josh Manning and Lindsey, and the boys 4x100 meter team of Kenny, McKeithen, Malachi Ward and Manning both secured state championship performances. Finishing second overall, the 4x400 meter team of Kenny, Nathan Brianas, Aaron Siering and Lindsey added a new relay record to the O’Neal record board with a time of 3:38.14.
Adding to the medalist honors on the afternoon the Falcons saw multiple top-three finishes including, Eland Miller’s second-place finish the shot put, Nate Rabon’s second-place finish in the discus, Brianas’ third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles and finally the girls 4x200 meter relay finishing in third place.
In addition, the Falcons placed 10 runners on the NCISAA All-State Team: Kuzma, Lindsey, Manning, Miller, Simpson, Edrington, McHarney, Kenney, McKeithen and Ward.
“We are so, so proud of our student-athletes and coaches,” Athletic Director James Franklin said. “The methodical sports science planning by our track and strength coaches was met by a commitment like no other from our student-athletes. It was a near-perfect team approach and that resulted in their success.”
