The Falcons celebrated senior night for varsity swimming this week honoring seniors Kevin Klenzak and Daniel Wray for all their contributions to the swim program.
The Falcons participated in their last home meet of the season last Tuesday. Prior to the meet, the Falcons honored their two senior swimmers.
The girls team is looking strong going into the Tri-TAC conference meet which is on Jan. 30 at the Triangle Aquatics Center. The women were second to Marlins of Moore 48-43 and won the meet against Grace Christian of Sanford, 72-11. Distance swimmers Malia Stone and Ava Taylor Walker had standout swims in the 500-meter freestyle event.
The boys team had an excellent final home meet against Marlins of Moore, St. David’s, and Grace Christian of Sanford. The boys team beat Marlins of Moore 44-40 and Grace of Sanford 55-15 and lost to St. David’s 48-38. Simeon Morin had an excellent meet qualifying for the state meet in the 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle.
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Falcons took a break from conference play this week to travel to Freedom Christian Tuesday afternoon for a 68-25 win. Stifling pressure and half-court trapping saw the Falcons jump out to a 25-8 first-quarter lead. All in uniform saw extended minutes, as the Falcons used their depth to outpace some early foul trouble and head into the halftime locker room up 38-16. The second half saw continued dominance for the Falcon who finished out the win and moved to 17-2 on the season, and sitting comfortably at third in the NCISAA 2A MaxPreps rankings.
The Falcons were led in scoring by Ashanti Fox with 27 points. A balanced scoring attack rounded out the scoresheet with Kennedy Moore scoring nine points, Reily Johnson with nine points, Ava Vonderkall with seven points, Tamiya Judd with six points, Brooklyn Adams with six points and Clara Tanner with four points.
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Falcons suffered a pair of losses to Freedom Christian 83-34, and Cary Christian 66-46 last week.
The Falcons started the week off on the road Monday at Freedom Christian Academy. The Falcons started the game strong with some good defense and making key plays on offense. Nick Joyce had 12 points and 10 rebounds in his best game of the season trying to keep the Falcons in the game. Eventually, turnovers really hurt the Falcons and an experienced Freedom team was able to pull away. Leading the Falcons in points was Malachy White with 18 points.
The Falcons hosted Cary Christian on Wednesday night. The Falcons came out the gates strong playing well on the offensive side of the ball during the first half of the game. The second half of the game went well for the Falcons, but Cary Christian hit some key shots to extend their lead. Leading the Falcons in points was White with 11 points and nine rebounds. Contributing to the action was Dakota Bender with 10 points, and Nick Joyce and Brennan Hodges each with six points.