Varsity Track and Field
The O'Neal track and field team is focused on training and competing at the highest levels. The team will exist and work in an environment built around discipline, maturity, humility, fun, and a relentless and stubborn determination to achieve every goal we set for ourselves and the team. This team carries a SISU War Hammer which represents the very stubborn determination needed to become the best version of ourselves.
The 2021-2022 track and field team is “all in.”
The O’Neal track and field team kicked off their 2022 season Saturday with a “shakeout” meet at Union Pines against local schools Pinecrest, Union Pines, Sandhills Classical and Father Vincent Capodanno. Although the focus of this meet was to shake out the team regarding how a meet is conducted, their performance was something that put O’Neal track and field on the map in our own backyard. Stellar performances came from veteran athletes, Eland Miller finished first in shot put, third in discus; Grace Simpson clearly doesn’t have an off season because her preseason began the day after the state championships last season with a dominant first-place finish in the two-mile run and a second-place finish in the one-mile run; Mary Grace Huntley continues to put this team on her back with her speed and high jumping abilities as she placed second in the 100 meters; Corbin Weeks accomplished his first ever sub-5-minute-mile with a 4:58; Josh Manning is another stand out of someone who put the work in during the preseason with his first-place finish in the long jump and second place in high jump; and finally Kanye McKeithen accomplished his first sub-12-second 100-meter run and a third-place finish in the 200 meters. Breakout performances from up-and-coming super stars Michaela Stone, Ashton Coon, Taylor McGraw and Ava Taylor Walker proves that this team has something special in the making.
The team had a quick turnaround four days later with their first official meet of the season against 4A schools of Cannon, Charlotte Latin and Charlotte Country Day. Despite not being allowed to bring our high performing middle-school aged athletes, senior captains Caelan McHarney, Jalen Lindsey and Nathan Brianas had 10 podium finishes between the three of them to lead this team to second place overall for the boys and fourth place for the girls. Grace Simpson continues to haul in massive points for the team with three first-place spots and one third-place finish. Oscar Little dug deep and placed second in the two-mile, while the boys 4x200 relay team of Kanye McKeithen, Mal Ward, Josh Manning and Jalen Lindsey brought in the top spot. The girls 4x200 team of Mary Grace Huntley, Caelan McHarney, Tamiya Judd and Ashanti Fox clapped back with their own first place as well. Our high jumping team of Philip Hancock and Josh Manning tied for first place as well as Josh Manning continuing to lock down the No. 1 spot in long jump.
The track and field team will return to competition next week as they compete at local competitor, North Moore, on Tuesday.
Varsity Baseball
The O'Neal varsity baseball team opened the season on Tuesday with a heartbreaking loss to Tri-TAC conference opponent Salem Baptist Christian, 3-2. The Falcons got tremendous efforts on the mound by Jacob Bates and June Thomas, but in the end, couldn't get runners across the plate late in the game. Offensively, Bates and Will Slagle led the team with three and two hits, respectively. Slagle added two stolen bases to his contribution.
Varsity Girls Soccer
The varsity girls soccer team started their season with a resounding victory beating Salem Baptist Christian School, 11-2, in their first match of the season on Tuesday afternoon.
The Falcons had seven different goal scorers with Peyton Smitherman leading the way with five goals. Dominating the midfield, the Falcons saw success early on. After a few missed attempts, the Falcons capitalized by pressuring high up the field and winning possession in front of the SBCS goal. Charli Bunder opened the scoring with an assist from Peyton Smitherman as she slotted the ball past the keeper to make the score 1-0. After the first goal went in the Falcons continued to dominate and the goals started pouring in. First-half goals from Peyton Smitherman, Ava Hodgkin and Arden Johnson rounded out the scoring. First-time goalkeeper Ava Vonderkall kept SBCS off the scoreboard until late in the first half after a scramble in the box resulted in a ball bouncing out and squeaking past her outstretched glove. She had three saves in the first half. Lily Stanley started in goal in the second half and didn't see much action until late in the game. In the second half, Victoria York started the scoring with a well-placed shot to the far post. Peyton Smitherman finished her scoring for the day after beating two players and slotting the ball past the SBCS goalkeeper. The Falcon's next goal came off a penalty kick with Ava Sounia beating her defender and getting taken out in the box. With extreme confidence, Ava stepped up to take the penalty. The birthday girl scored with a well-placed shot that had the goalkeeper going in the wrong direction. Late in the game, SBCS got through the Falcon's high press and had a breakaway, which Stanley got a hand on but couldn't keep out. Jordin Reed finished the scoring which ended the game. Mia Franco, Maggie Bishop had a strong showing in midfield, and the defense led by Conor Smitherman and Brooklyn Adams limited SBCS to seven shots and helped start the attack through centerback Sophia Pusser and Kennedi Hamner. Elizabeth Shank, Kaylee Crow, Brinkley Lucas and Vicky Mills all put in solid minutes in contributing to the Falcon's first victory of the season.
Varsity Boys Golf
The varsity boys golf team has been hard at work preparing for what looks to be an exciting season. The Falcon’s top three scorers from last season Jack Halloran, Max Martin and Jacob Graham all return, and are joined by three talented newcomers Peter Myers, Andrew Hobbs and Jack Manning. Things get started next week with a match against Union Pines at the Country Club of Whispering Pines and the first Tri-TAC Conference match at Longleaf. Keep an eye on the golf team as they look to defend last year’s Conference Championship and much more.
Varsity Boys Tennis
The Falcons have had a strong two weeks of practice as they prepare for their first match of the season this Friday hosting Thales Academy. A relatively young team is leaning heavily on its senior leadership from captains Alan Gutschmit and George Casey. We are excited to see what this young and talented group will bring to the courts this spring.
Middle School Girls Soccer
The Falcons kicked off the game portion of their season this week after a strong opening two weeks of practice with a 1-1 tie against Grace Christian.
As a young team, filled with sixth and seventh graders, many players dressed in their first official soccer game on Monday afternoon. The Falcons brought great energy and enthusiasm to the field, pressuring the Grace defenders and creating multiple scoring opportunities in the first half. The start of the second half showcased some halftime adjustments and saw the Falcons get on the board behind some crafty passing and a tremendous finish from Allie Webb. Emeli Michael earned the assist on the goal. The Falcons continued their high pressure and saw a few more opportunities but couldn’t capitalize. In the final 10 minutes, an errant ball crossed into the middle of the Falcon defense allowing Grace to sneak in the tying goal. The Falcons had a shot on goal in the final moments, but a strong save by Grace saw the game finish in a 1-1 tie. All Falcons in uniform saw playing time and grew in confidence as the game progressed. The coaching staff couldn’t be prouder of the girls for their energy and effort in the game and look forward to seeing this group build upon this opening game going forward. The Falcons return to the field Monday at home hosting Friendship Christian for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
Middle School Baseball
The O’Neal middle school baseball team battled Grace Christian of Sanford and came away with a 4-4 tie after eight innings played.
Grace jumped out to a quick 2-0 start, but the Falcons responded with three runs in the top of the third inning. Grace tied it up 3-3 and it remained 3-3 till the end of the seventh inning. The coaches and umpires decided on playing one extra inning using international tie rules to hopefully decide the game. O'Neal plated one run in the top of the eighth and then Grace was able to score one run in the bottom of the inning to tie it up. It was a great display of baseball. Next week, the Falcons will host Friendship Christian on Monday afternoon for a 3:30 p.m. first pitch.