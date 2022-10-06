The O’Neal girls golf program has a pedigree of success. With a pair of state titles and a state runner-up finish, the upperclassmen Falcons have used those experiences as experiences to continue to grow individually, while also providing a chance to pass down knowledge to the underclassmen.
“We’ve had a good mix of seniors, who are excellent leaders. They have a calmness about them. They do their captain duties daily, showing different girls of different levels how they built their game,” O’Neal coach John Casson said. “During practice, we try to intermingle all the different age groups. We focus on contests all the time. They’ll run a practice or a session with their group on one side, and the other senior captain on the other side.”
Competing against some of the state’s best programs at Pinehurst No. 6 on Wednesday in the Pinecrest Invitational, O’Neal’s Blue team claimed the team title. The team was composed of seniors Alexsandra Lapple, Maya Beasley and Rachel Joyce, and junior Lauren Kuhn.
The Falcons Blue team finished first at 9 over, seven strokes ahead of Pinecrest’s Gold squad in second place. Pinecrest’s Green team finished in a tie for fourth in the event, O’Neal’s Silver team finished in 12th and Union Pines finished 19th.
Lapple shot a 74 in the 18-hole match to finish in a tie for fourth place individually. Joyce posted a round of 75 and Beasley had a 76 to round out the team’s scoring. Kuhn posted a round of 83.
The Falcons are three weeks out from the state championships set for Bryan Park in Greensboro, and Casson expects the same unexplained calmness over his team then, as they showed at Pinehurst Wednesday.
“They’ve had it since day one. They’ve been proactive at reaching out to all the levels, all the girls. They show that one bad shot doesn’t make a round,” Casson said. “They have a calmness from the start to the end. You don’t see any negative emotion out there.
“They’re going in a good direction. They’re still focused, but I think they are ready for the championships.
O’Neal split its players into two teams. The Silver squad featured the scoring of Sofia Afable with an 82, Mary Earhart with an 88, Audrey Kim with a 91 and Brooke Greenblatt with a 97.
Host Pinecrest fielded a pair of teams, the Gold team featured four of the program’s upperclassmen, while the Green team included four underclassmen.
“We are very talented, and we’re young. The girls are very hard workers. They get disappointed if they don’t play well, which is a good thing because they’re gamers,” Pinecrest coach Rick Handchen said. “They are just going to improve in the next couple weeks to get ready for regionals and states.”
Freshman Julia Herzberg, junior B.B. Rujiranan and senior Kitson O’Neal each posted the low round for the Patriots with a 74 to finish in a tie for seventh in the event. Sophomore Camilah Porras and junior Megan Fiorini each had rounds of 80, and sophomore Kaitlyn Kruczek had an 81. Junior Lizzie Myers had an 85 and Kate Grantham shot a round of 96.
The 4A state championship will be contested at Pinehurst No. 6 later this month, and Wednesday’s event provided a primer for the Patriots as they look to rectify a runner-up finish last fall at states.
“They’re a little disappointed in our result last year at states. The girls that were here last year are going to try and motivate the newer girls,” Hanchen said.
Seeking challenging opponents in non-conference matches and tournaments, Union Pines is building a comfort level playing among the best in the state.
“Their maturity, as far as being two juniors and two seniors, that’s something that they’ve really grown,” Union Pines coach Brandon Reynolds said. “We’ve played in a lot of big tournament events and they’re very comfortable playing whoever across the state. That’s the preparation that they need for regionals and moving onto states.”
Union Pines’ scoring was rounded up with Carolyn Coffey’s round of 91, Morgan Pettine with a 100, Shawna McDonald with a 109 and Jaclyn Manzo with a 113.
“I think Coffey has really separated herself as our No. 1, but those three have really pushed each other to see who is going to be second or third best. We have four girls that have a chance to score for us,” Reynolds said.