The O'Neal girls golf team celebrates its win at the Pinecrest Invitational hosted at Pinehurst No. 6 on Wednesday.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

The O’Neal girls golf program has a pedigree of success. With a pair of state titles and a state runner-up finish, the upperclassmen Falcons have used those experiences as experiences to continue to grow individually, while also providing a chance to pass down knowledge to the underclassmen.

“We’ve had a good mix of seniors, who are excellent leaders. They have a calmness about them. They do their captain duties daily, showing different girls of different levels how they built their game,” O’Neal coach John Casson said. “During practice, we try to intermingle all the different age groups. We focus on contests all the time. They’ll run a practice or a session with their group on one side, and the other senior captain on the other side.”

IMG-1313.jpeg

O'Neal's Alexsandra Lapple watches her drive on the first tee of Pinehurst No. 6 Wednesday.
High School Golf at No. 6 09.jpg

Pinecrest freshman Julia Herzberg puts her 3-wood back in her bag after hitting a second shot on the second hole at the Pinecrest Invitational Wednesday.
High School Golf at No. 6 02.jpg

Union Pines junior Morgan Pettine watches her approach shot into the first green Wednesday at Pinehurst No. 6.

