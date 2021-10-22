The O'Neal School's Athletic Department is proud to announce the inaugural year of the "Captains Council." The Captain's Council is the newest component of the O’Neal School’s broader Leadership Program and seeks to develop responsible and respected captains on our sports teams.
“Our captains have some of the brightest and most emotionally intelligent young minds imaginable,” O’Neal Athletic Director James Franklin said. “Our captain’s council helps us form a triangle of success between our student-athletes, our captains and our coaches, and makes us an even stronger athletic department.”
Working with a team is central to the mission of the school's athletic programs and captains play a vital role in carrying out our programs' successes. Varsity team captains are expected to model leadership, sportsmanship, and good citizenship to their teammates, competitors, and the school community. The Captain’s Council exists to support varsity team captains in their role by assisting them to become more effective leaders.
Continuing development of the ideal student-athlete profile are central themes for discussion. As stakeholders in our athletic family and as ambassadors to the school and programs, the Varsity team captains are directly involved in the decision-making process necessary to continue to build each program within the athletic department.
The fall captains have started the year strong, and the O’Neal Athletic Department looks forward to working each season with our captains as they grow as leaders on and off the playing fields.