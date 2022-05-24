Coleman Stewart Cropped.jpeg

Coleman Stewart will host a swim clinic at The O'Neal School next week.

 Contributed

Summer summer action at The O’Neal School begins to crank up next week with a clinic hosted by a world-record holder, and the start of a summer-long swim league.

A two-day swim clinic with world-record holder Coleman Stewart will be June 2 and 3 from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

The clinic is open to anyone with competitive swim experience. The price for the clinic is $200 per swimmer

Stewart is a former NCAA swimmer and current professional swimmer in the International Swimming League. He trains with Wolf Pack Elite at his alma mater, NC State. He is a two-time national champion, two-timer american record holder and currently holds the

world record in the 100-meter backstroke. The 100-meter backstroke world record is the first of

Stewart’s career.

Stewart has perfected the art of the underwater race. Stewart spent the maximum of 60 meters underwater and only took 34 strokes in the race.

O’Neal’s swim school will be offering a summer swim league to kids aged 6 to12 years old starting June 1. The program will take place at O’Neal’s Aquatics Center at

Taws Hall on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. Tuesdays will be

meet nights. The fee is $300 to include a swim cap and t-shirt. The program will end July 22.

Swimmers must be able to swim 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter backstroke without assistance.

There are 10 slots left for the 30-spot capacity for the clinic. There are five open spots for the swim league. To learn more about what the clinic will cover

and to register for both swim programs visit: https://www.onealschool.org/beyond-the-classroom/swimming.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days