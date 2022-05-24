Summer summer action at The O’Neal School begins to crank up next week with a clinic hosted by a world-record holder, and the start of a summer-long swim league.
A two-day swim clinic with world-record holder Coleman Stewart will be June 2 and 3 from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
The clinic is open to anyone with competitive swim experience. The price for the clinic is $200 per swimmer
Stewart is a former NCAA swimmer and current professional swimmer in the International Swimming League. He trains with Wolf Pack Elite at his alma mater, NC State. He is a two-time national champion, two-timer american record holder and currently holds the
world record in the 100-meter backstroke. The 100-meter backstroke world record is the first of
Stewart’s career.
Stewart has perfected the art of the underwater race. Stewart spent the maximum of 60 meters underwater and only took 34 strokes in the race.
O’Neal’s swim school will be offering a summer swim league to kids aged 6 to12 years old starting June 1. The program will take place at O’Neal’s Aquatics Center at
Taws Hall on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. Tuesdays will be
meet nights. The fee is $300 to include a swim cap and t-shirt. The program will end July 22.
Swimmers must be able to swim 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter backstroke without assistance.
There are 10 slots left for the 30-spot capacity for the clinic. There are five open spots for the swim league. To learn more about what the clinic will cover