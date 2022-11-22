Maya Beasley, who joined The O’Neal School as a junior in the fall of 2021, committed to the University of Richmond. An impressive junior career includes being a four-time Peggy Kirk Bell golf tour medalist, three-time North & South Amateur participant and a match play contestant in the 2022 U.S. Girls Junior Championships. The University of Richmond provides tremendous opportunities on and off the golf course for Beasley, who said, “I chose Richmond because of the unbelievable education, athletic environment, and when I stepped on campus it immediately felt like home.”
Alex Lapple joined The O’Neal School as a freshman in the fall of 2019 after a storied youth golf career in the northeast. Thursday, Lapple signed her National Letter of Intent to join the University of Notre Dame golf team. Her career has already seen numerous highlights including, winning the Connecticut Open in 2022, the AJGA Harold Varner Junior All Star and AJGA Penn State Open. Additionally, she has competed in three PGA Girls Championships and three U.S. Girls Junior Championships. Reflecting on her commitment, Lapple said, “I chose Notre Dame because of the hospitality shown to me by the coaches, team, and student body. Their prestigious academics drew my attention, and I will be able to utilize what I learned from Notre Dame in life after college.”
As two of the most decorated athletes in school history, Lapple and Beasley have enjoyed distinguished careers both at O’Neal and in junior golf. Together with their teammates, Lapple and Beasley have won back-to-back NCISAA State Championships during the fall of 2021 and 2022 seasons. Lapple also added two individual State Championships to her list of accomplishments, including this year’s medalist honors, and was also a member of the first girls golf state championship in school history in the fall of 2019.
“We would like to congratulate these two amazing women for signing their National Letters of Intent,” athletic director James Franklin said.
“Maya and Alex have a tremendous passion and a relentless work ethic. They have sacrificed an enormous amount of time and effort to have earned this honor. They are two of the most successful and talented student-athletes in both O’Neal’s golf history and our sports history. They are incredible leaders, too. They are infectious contributors to our program, and they have helped create an environment for our team that will last for a very long time.”