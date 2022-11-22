Alex Lapple and Maya Beasley.jpg

O’Neal’s Alex Lapple, left, and Maya Beasley signed their National Letters of Intent recently to play golf at the collegiate level. Lapple signed with Notre Dame and Beasley with Richmond.

 Photo courtesy of The O’Neal School

Maya Beasley, who joined The O’Neal School as a junior in the fall of 2021, committed to the University of Richmond. An impressive junior career includes being a four-time Peggy Kirk Bell golf tour medalist, three-time North & South Amateur participant and a match play contestant in the 2022 U.S. Girls Junior Championships. The University of Richmond provides tremendous opportunities on and off the golf course for Beasley, who said, “I chose Richmond because of the unbelievable education, athletic environment, and when I stepped on campus it immediately felt like home.”

Alex Lapple joined The O’Neal School as a freshman in the fall of 2019 after a storied youth golf career in the northeast. Thursday, Lapple signed her National Letter of Intent to join the University of Notre Dame golf team. Her career has already seen numerous highlights including, winning the Connecticut Open in 2022, the AJGA Harold Varner Junior All Star and AJGA Penn State Open. Additionally, she has competed in three PGA Girls Championships and three U.S. Girls Junior Championships. Reflecting on her commitment, Lapple said, “I chose Notre Dame because of the hospitality shown to me by the coaches, team, and student body. Their prestigious academics drew my attention, and I will be able to utilize what I learned from Notre Dame in life after college.”

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days