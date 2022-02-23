Head Coach Lulu Brase wins 100th game 02.jpeg

The O'Neal School girls basketball team huddles up after head coach Lulu Brase won her 100th basketball victory earlier this season. The Falcons will play in the state title game for the third time in four seasons Saturday.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The O’Neal girls basketball team returns to the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association state championship game for the first time in two years after claiming a road win over Wayne Country Day Tuesday night

Behind a 30-point performance from freshman Ashanti Fox, the Falcons advanced to Saturday’s title game with a 56-43 win.

Making their third state title appearance in the last four seasons, the Falcons take on The Burlington School at Mount Olive University Saturday at 7 p.m. for the NCISAA 2A state title.

Against Wayne Country Day, the Falcons jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter and led 29-19 at halftime.

At the intermission, Fox had scored 20 points.

A big third quarter helped O’Neal (22-3) out to a 50-30 lead. Senior Taylor Woods scored seven of her nine points in the third quarter.

Also contributing to the Falcons’ win was Kelyce McSwain with 10 points and Calean McHarney with eight points.

Wayne Country Day (23-7) was led by Ja’Kea Brunson with 24 points.

The Falcons appeared in back-to-back state title games in 2019 and 2020, and lost both appearances to Davidson Day.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

