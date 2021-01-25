Ashanti Fox scores in transition.JPG

O'Neal's Ashanti Fox drives against Salem Baptist on Friday in the Falcons' win at home. Fox had 27 points in the win.

 The O'Neal School Photo

The O’Neal girls basketball team earned a 54-34 win over Salem Baptist on Friday in the team’s return to the court after 10 days off.

A hot start saw the Falcons jump to a 15-0 lead behind three first-quarter 3’s from junior Caelan McHarney. The Falcons continued to build their lead as Salem Baptist made a second quarter push, shrinking the Falcons’ lead to 30-20 at the half. A slow third quarter allowed Salem Baptist to close the gap, but the Falcons turned up the defensive pressure in the fourth quarter, creating 10 of their 21 total steals in the quarter leading to run outs. The Falcons finished the game with 25 points in transition, dictating pace throughout the game.

The Falcons were led by the dynamic guard duo of McHarney (19 points, seven rebounds and six steals) and Ashanti Fox (27 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and four assists). Rounding out the scoring was senior Kayla Jenkins who hit a pair of timely 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to close out the Falcon victory. Jenkins finished with eight points and five rebounds.

The Falcons host Lee Christian Monday, and will honor Jenkins as their lone senior.

