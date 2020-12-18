In a year that has brought so much uncertainty in so many ways, one thing has remained consistent—the pursuit of excellence by O’Neal’s varsity girls basketball team. The Falcons closed their 2020 portion of the season with a 50-40 victory over Caldwell Academy Thursday night.
The win not only moved the Falcons to 8-0 on the season, but also marked the second calendar year (2019 and 2020), that the Falcons are undefeated on their homecourt.
Friday night matched two defensive-minded teams in what became a back-and-forth affair. The first quarter saw both teams grab buckets behind their full-court pressure, challenging each other to maintain momentum. The game shifted in the second quarter, as the Falcons’ post rebounding allowed for quick outlets leading to transition buckets. The Falcons scored eight of their 13 transition points in the second quarter alone heading into halftime with the 25-16 lead.
Caldwell made a push to start the second half, as the Falcons saw turnovers and quick fouls slow their momentum. The fourth quarter opened quickly as the Falcons turned up the defensive pressure creating five of their 13 steals to start the fourth quarter. In the end, the Falcon's tough-nosed defense was too much for Caldwell, as the Falcons held them to just eight points in the final quarter.
Caelan McHarney led the Falcons with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals on the evening. Joining McHarney, Ashanti Fox chipped in 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals on the evening, and Brooklyn Adams added a game-high 11 rebounds to her four points and four steals.
“We are so proud of these ladies for their continued dedication to the process. They have bought into doing the little things consistently that build the culture and allow a program to sustain excellence. It is their buy-in and dedication that has seen them put together this 31 game home win streak over two full calendar years,” Coach Lulu Brase said. “This group is young and still evolving each day, and we are excited about this holiday break to prepare for a strong push in conference play at the start of the year.”
In the varsity boys game, the Falcons dropped a 60-55 decision in overtime against Caldwell Academy.
The Falcons led the whole first half and took a four-point lead at the half. The Falcons held the lead through the third quarter. Caldwell Academy got their first lead with about four minutes to go and then it went back and forth for the rest of the game. O'Neal was able to grab the lead with about 13 seconds to go, and out of the timeout, Caldwell drove the length of the floor and ended up scoring a contested bucket at the end to send it to overtime.
In overtime, Caldwell maintained a two-or three-point lead, and O'Neal had a few great chances but just could not get one to drop.
In middle school girls action, the Falcons won their second conference matchup of the season against Saint John Paul II. Behind strong defense and an explosive transition offense, the Lady Falcons jumped out to an early lead, and ultimately cruised to a 36-21 victory. All Lady Falcons saw quality playing time in this game and contributed to the team’s win. Kennedy Moore led all scorers with 21 points as she topped 20 points scored for the second game this season. Ava Vonderkall (11 points), Audrey Hunter (two points) and Justice McNeil (two points) also scored.
The boys middle school team defeated St. John Paul II, 40-8.