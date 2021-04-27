IMG_8050.jpeg

The O'Neal School varsity boys golf team claimed the Tri-TAC conference title at Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday.

 The O'Neal School photo

The O'Neal School varsity boys golf team won the Tri-TAC Conference championship Monday, at Pinehurst No. 6 in a close match that saw the team trailing after nine holes.

Perseverance was the word of the day as the Falcons overcame some early adversity and clawed their way to victory on the back nine.

After a bumpy front nine, seventh-grader Jack Halloran made two birdies while firing an even par 36 on the inward nine to shoot 77 and claim medalist honors for the tournament. Halloran, also earned all-conference honors and was named Tri-TAC conference player of the year.

IMG_8051.jpeg

Medalist Jack Halloran hits a tee shot on the 13th hole at Pinehurst No. 6.

Freshman Max Martin continued his year long solid play shooting 78 to seal the victory and also earn all-conference honors along the way.

In addition, coach Jon Halloran was named Tri-TAC conference coach of the year.

"We have a very young team with Max, Jack and another seventh grader Jacob Graham as our leading scorers, but they've grown up fast and competed at a high level. I'm incredibly proud of our young men and what they've accomplished thus far,” Halloran said.

The journey continues for the team as they’ve earned their way to the state qualifier at High Point Country Club on Monday.

Vikings Take 1st and 3rd at Conference

Union Pines’ Tommy Reinhardt finished as the Tri-County Conference player of the year on the boys side as he carded a 37 at Keith Hills on Monday in the conference championships.

Reinhardt was one of four Vikings to post rounds under 40 in the event as the team won the boys title, and coach Alan Cox was named coach of the year.

Reinhardt and Southern Lee’s Chris Woodell shared the same scoring average over the six events this season. Woodell was medalist on Monday.

Other scorers for the Union Pines boys were Konner Kinlaw with a 37, Gage Hull and Landen Daugherty each with a 39 and James Riley with a 50.

On the girls side, the Vikings finished third in the conference championships and third overall.

Jaclyn Manzo led Union Pines with a 49, Carolyn Coffey had a 52, Sara Adams had a 53, Shawna McDonald had a 55 and Morgan Pettine had a 58.

Triton’s Lana Klein won medalist and was the conference’s player of the year with a 41 on Monday.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days