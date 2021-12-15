The North & South men’s golf amateur championship that has been contested in Pinehurst for over 120 years could see an influx of more of the top amateur golfers with the tournament’s inclusion into the Elite Amateur Golf Series that was announced recently.
The series groups seven historic amateur championships across the country where golfers can compete in a points-based Elite Amateur Cup. After the conclusion of the series, the top finishers, based on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points earned while competing in the seven events, could receive exemption into USGA and Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour events.
“All the amateur tournaments in there are really top notch,” Pinehurst tournament director Matt Nunez said. “The fact that we were able to strengthen our field year over year in recent history really played a part in joining the Elite Amateur Series.”
Along with the Pinehurst-hosted event, the other six events in the series are the Sunnehanna Amateur, Northeast Amateur, Trans-Mississippi Amateur, Southern Amateur, Pacific Coast Amateur and Western Amateur.
The seven championships have been played for a combined total of 680 years of championship golf.
“It’s really cool to add the Elite Amateur Series to the legacy of Pinehurst, especially given that the USGA is moving in and the U.S. Open is coming in 2024,” Nunez said. “Really, we’re just adding a bunch of really cool events.”
Andy Priest, the executive director of the Southern Golf Association and formerly with the Carolinas Golf Association as a championship director, spearheaded the program, Nunez said. An added depth of the talent of the field at the North & South in recent years played a vital part in the tournament’s inclusion in the series.
The tournament staff at Pinehurst typically trims the field each summer for the North & South to 120 golfers from the 300 to 400 applicants. The applicant pool this coming summer could look a lot different, Nunez said.
“I would imagine that we’ll get, if not larger, the quality of players will be better. I would imagine it will be a mix of the two,” Nunez said. “Granted, our field is very strong as it is. Our goal is to have the best play, not only in the Elite Amateur Series as a whole, but also Pinehurst. We figured we will get some of those top guys.”
The top five finishers in the series at the end of the summer will receive an exemption into the 2022 U.S. Amateur as well as local exemption into the final qualifying for the 2023 U.S. Open championship should the golfer remain an amateur.
An exemption into the PGA Tour’s 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship played in October will be awarded as well.
A player must compete in a minimum of three events to be eligible for the exemptions.
The 122nd North & South Amateur, the longest consecutively run amateur tournament in the country, runs from June 28 to July 2, and will be played on Pinehurst’s No. 2 and No. 4 courses.
“Being the inaugural year, we are going to do a few things as far as branding. We are going to try to get the Elite Amateur logo on some uniforms and signage on the course,” Nunez said. “The consensus with all the other tournaments was, ‘Let’s just do what we do normally. We will add a few things here for there for the Elite Amateur, but for the most part the operations will be somewhat similar to years past.’”
Through work with the leadership of all seven tournaments, there’s no overlap of the dates of the events, allowing golfers to not have to face a decision of which tournaments to play in.
“One of the goals for the Elite Amateur Series is to not play for players, but to come together and make sure our schedules don’t overlap and let’s share the best players,” Nunez said. “Let’s make a little points race for them, almost like a tour, because they play all summer anyways. Let’s have them all play in our cup race.”
With the major announcement for the amateur golf world, one thing that was missing was a ladies version of the series. Reports from the Elite Amateur Golf Series in interviews following the announcement point to the creation of a women’s series in the future.
