After missing the cut to make match play by one stroke last year during the North & South Women’s Amateur, Abbey Daniel walked away defeated by Pinehurst No. 2.
That similar feeling came over the rising junior at Mississippi State a month ago when she qualified into the field for the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club.
Through the trying experience of 36 holes battling the thick rough, tight fairways and challenging greens in San Francisco, Daniel found herself in a much better outlook after stroke play at the 119th North & South Amateur. This time, one stroke was the difference between her and Brooke Rivers in the race for medalist.
“It was really nice getting to the back nine out there having it a couple under and being able to relax,” Daniel said. “I knew anything under par was going to put me pretty high up the leaderboard.”
Some of the mental toughness she forged during her rounds of 81 and 90 at the toughest test in women’s golf came into play over the two rounds of stroke play on Pinehurst No. 2 Tuesday and Pinehurst No. 4 on Wednesday.
“That was quite the test of golf. Definitely a humbling experience,” Daniel said of competing in the U.S. Women's Open. “Every golf course since then has seemed like a cakewalk to be honest. Last year, I thought No. 2 was just the hardest golf course I had ever played in my life. Then I played Olympic Club and was like, ‘All right, I can handle this.’ It just switched my mindset up a little bit.”
Daniel closed Round 1 at even par on No. 2, and then pieced together a round of 69 on No. 4 to put herself at the top of the leaderboard to earn medalist and take the top seed into match play.
Wednesday’s second round included a three-putt bogey on the first hole, sparking a fire inside for three birdies on the rest of the front nine. Following a bogey on No. 10, Daniel had three birdies to get back under par.
“I hit 17 greens today so ball striking was definitely what put me up there,” Daniel said. “Definitely got some nerves out after the first hole and I was a little mad so I birdied the next hole.”
Daniel will open match play Thursday against Gina Kim from Duke at 7 a.m. The No. 1 she will carry by her name doesn’t mean much with the 32 best golfers in an already tough field making match play.
“I think there’s a lot of people out there playing some good golf,” she said. “I think you make it to match play and the field is kind of level. You’re not going to play against a bad golfer.”
Rivers is the second seed in match play, now five rounds away from becoming the first women’s golfer to win both the North & South Junior and Amateur championships in the same summer. She posted a round of 1 under for the second straight day.
The top-ranked amateur golfer in the field, Ho Yu An, rallied after opening with a 79 on No. 2 to go for the low round of the day on No. 4 Wednesday with a 66. An, the No. 7-ranked golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, recorded seven birdies on the day.
No local players made the match-play cut. The top local finisher was Mara Hirtle at 13 over.
