GOLF - 121st North & South Amateur Championship - July 2nd
Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

After reaching the Round of 16 in the 122nd North & South Amateur, the players were invited to a special dinner on Thursday night at Dornoch Cottage, the home of Donald Ross, to celebrate their achievement.

Six of them returned on Friday. By necessity.

After a 2-hour rain delay with no end to afternoon thunderstorms in sight, play was suspended for the day early in the quarterfinal matches. The four matches were in various stages between the first and third holes, and will resume in place at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Three of the groups found themselves close enough to the Dornoch Cottage, which overlooks the 3rd green of No. 2, to be able to go inside Ross’s home in hopes to wait out the delay. The fourth match, between Davis Bryant and Maxwell Moldovan, was still on the first hole and the players were able to return to the clubhouse.

The semifinal matches will be played at 12:45 and 12:55 p.m. on Saturday. The Championship match of the North & South will now be played at 6:50 a.m. on Sunday.

The day was not devoid of some drama, however. Top-seeded Karl Vilips birdied the par-3 17th to extend his match to 18, but fell 1-up to No. 16 seed Luke Clanton, one of the top junior golfers in the country.

In the match of the day, Ben James, the top-ranked junior in the game, appeared to be cruising toward the quarterfinals, taking a 3-up lead on Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman through eight holes. But Steelman rallied in impressive fashion, ripping off four birdies in a row to take a 1-up lead after the 12th.

James, a native of Connecticut who made his PGA Tour debut at last week’s Travelers Championship in his home state, missed a short birdie try on 14 to even the match, but managed to keep the same deficit with a par at 15 and then by making a 12-footer to save par after an errant drive on 16.

He played a brilliant shot into 17, setting up a birdie from 7 feet to square with Steelman, and after halving the 18th hole and the first playoff hole, James finally outlasted Steelman, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, on the 20th hole to advance.

In other notable Round of 16 matches, North Carolina’s David Ford defeated Auburn’s Evan Vo 2&1, but Ford’s twin Maxwell wasn’t so fortunate, falling to Charlotte’s Ben Woodruff 4&3, setting up a quarterfinal match with UNC-Greensboro’s Nick Lyerly.

In each of the quarterfinal matches, a player held an early lead, with Clanton, Lyerly, Tommy Morrison and Maxwell Moldovan each leading 1-up.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days