Horne.jpeg

North Moore's Jaleak Horne (1) dribbles against Uwharrie Charter in a game this past season. Horne was named all-conference this season in basketball.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

The Yadkin Valley Conference released its all-conference basketball teams at the end of basketball season and two players from North Moore were named to the first team.

Senior guard Jaleak Horne was named all-conference for the Mustangs on the boys side. Honorable mention from North Moore was Cody Patterson.

Both played a part in the Mustangs' 3-6 finish this season.

McNeill.jpeg

North Moore's Abbie McNeill was named all-conference in basketball as the Mustangs' lone honoree on the team this season.

On the girls side, junior guard Abbie McNeill was named all-conference as a leader in the backcourt for the Mustangs. Senior Caitlyn English was named honorable mention.

The North Moore girls basketball team finished with a 1-8 record on the season.

