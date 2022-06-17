Robert Garner was the type of player for the North Moore baseball team that coach Billy Kennedy could set his watch to. He knew Garner would be wherever the team was having workouts or weightlifting at any time during the year.
Garner expanded on his talents in the summertime with the local American Legion team in the summers, and the hard work continued to pay off, even after his graduation last week, when he was named the 1A state pitcher of the year by the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association this week.
“I put a lot of work in, a lot, just to get to where I was,” Garner said. “I played for Post 45 and I pitched some and I kept on working and working and working at it. If I didn’t do something good, I’d work on it and then I’d keep on working on the stuff I needed to work on to get to where I’m at.”
He was joined by teammates Logan Ritter, Gabe Purvis and Ethan Dunalp earning 1A All-State honors. Pinecrest’s Colby Wallace was named to the 4A All-State team.
Garner’s ability was never in doubt for Kennedy, who called upon the future Wake Tech player whenever the team needed his pitching, but seeing the announcement still caught the coach by surprise.
“It’s definitely not a shock for me as I know what Robert is capable of and what he brings to the table. For North Moore to get the recognition across the state shocks me more than anything,” Kennedy said. “I put him up after being pitcher of the year in our conference with his stats knowing that he should be hands down an All-State guy without a question. I let the stats work for themselves, and that’s what I like about it.”
Garner carried a lot of the pitching load for the Mustangs with 46 innings pitched and a 0.30 ERA as a senior. The Mid-Carolina Conference pitcher of the year struck out 78 batters and surrendered nine walks all season.
His bat also came in key spots with 16 RBIs this season for the Mustangs, who exited the state playoffs in the first round after claiming the conference regular season and tournament titles.
Garner was proud to see teammates honored on the All-State team with him, especially Ritter.
“I’ve seen him grow through the season hitting-wise. I’ve seen him grow for four years. He’s got a whole lot better,” Garner said of Ritter.
Ritter was named the conference player of the year this season and brought power to the plate in the middle of the Mustangs’ order with a .420 batting average, five doubles and a homer. He also drove in 14 RBIs in his final season.
“To see the process of them evolving to the complete players they are, it’s really exciting,” Kennedy said. “Just to see them evolve and keep working hard. It’s good to see the fruits of your work play out in the end.
“With the conference awards, they both saw that and the state recognition as well, it’s completion.”
Both players were four-year varsity players that hope the underclassmen can take the lessons they showed to help carry the program going forward.
“I think if they just put in the work like my team did, they’ll be pretty good,” Garner said.
Purvis and Dunlap, two juniors, are expected to be leaders going into next season for North Moore.
Dunlap pitched the second-most innings this season, 35 1/3 innings, and posted a 1.39 ERA. He struck out 65 batters. He tallied 12 RBIs and had a .306 batting average.
Purvis led the Mustang bats with 19 RBIs and had a .449 average.
For the 4A state runner-up Patriots, Wallace was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference pitcher of the year for the second straight season last week ahead of the All-State announcement.
Wallace appeared in 13 games this season, and amassed a 0.81 ERA. His 60 2/3 innings were a team-high, as well as his 108 strikeouts. At the plate, Wallace was the team’s leading hitter with a .379 batting average and 38 RBIs. His 12 extra-base hits led the team, as did his five home runs. On the basepaths he had 16 stolen bases.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.