NMVB.jpeg

The North Moore volleyball team claimed second place at the Lee Christian volleyball tournament on Saturday.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

The North Moore volleyball team split its two matches at a tournament hosted at Lee Christian Saturday to finish second in the event.

North Moore defeated host Lee Christian in with scores of 11-25, 25-18 and 15-10 to set up a match with Cape Fear Christian. The Mustangs dropped that match to finish second.

Seniors Kennedie Mercer and Reese Hancock were named to the all-tournament team.

North Moore (3-3) will play at home against Chatham Central Tuesday to open conference play. Being that both are the only 1A schools in the conference, state playoff implications will hang in the balance of this match.

