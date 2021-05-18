Three North Moore student-athletes were honored as all-conference by the Yadkin Valley Conference following the conclusion of the softball and girls soccer seasons.
On the girls soccer all-conference team, sophomores Youlisa Castillo and Leslie Gonzalez were selected for the Mustangs.
The sophomores played a vital part in North Moore going 4-6 overall and 4-3 in Yadkin Valley play.
Gray Stone Day’s Anna Grace Sumner was named player of the year.
In softball, junior Reese Hancock was North Moore’s only honoree on the team. The shortstop was one of the strong points of the 4-6 season for the Mustangs that included a 4-4 record in conference play.
South Stanly, the 1A state runner-up, was recognized with player of the year Sadie Lee and co-coach of the year David Poplin. Chatham Central’s Mary Gaines was named pitcher of the year and coach John Poe shared the other half of the coach of the year award.