More than 100 minutes of scoreless soccer between North Moore and Rosewood in the fourth round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A boys soccer state playoffs led to a dramatic finish in Rosewood Thursday.
Rosewood posted a goal in the 103rd minute of the match to claim the 1-0 win over the Mustangs.
Both sides were scoreless through 80 minutes of regulation and then after two 10-minute overtime periods. The match then moved to a pair of five-minute golden goal overtime periods with the first goal scored claiming the win.
Second-seeded Rosewood’s (21-0-2) Aaron Zamora scored the game-winner for the Eagles to advance to the 1A East regional final for the first time in school history.
No. 3 seed North Moore had a chance early to take a lead with a penalty kick try near the midway point of the first half that sailed wide.
The Mustangs close the season with a 10-6-2 overall record. Starting with a win over Cummings on Oct. 4, North Moore claimed seven wins in a row for the longest win streak of the season. The match was the final high school soccer contest for the 10 seniors on the North Moore roster.
