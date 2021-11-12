IMG-3021.jpeg

North Moore senior Miguel Lopez (21) heads the ball against River Mill on Monday. The Mustangs' season came to an end in the fourth round of the playoffs at Rosewood Thursday.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

More than 100 minutes of scoreless soccer between North Moore and Rosewood in the fourth round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A boys soccer state playoffs led to a dramatic finish in Rosewood Thursday.

Rosewood posted a goal in the 103rd minute of the match to claim the 1-0 win over the Mustangs.

Both sides were scoreless through 80 minutes of regulation and then after two 10-minute overtime periods. The match then moved to a pair of five-minute golden goal overtime periods with the first goal scored claiming the win.

Second-seeded Rosewood’s (21-0-2) Aaron Zamora scored the game-winner for the Eagles to advance to the 1A East regional final for the first time in school history.

No. 3 seed North Moore had a chance early to take a lead with a penalty kick try near the midway point of the first half that sailed wide.

The Mustangs close the season with a 10-6-2 overall record. Starting with a win over Cummings on Oct. 4, North Moore claimed seven wins in a row for the longest win streak of the season. The match was the final high school soccer contest for the 10 seniors on the North Moore roster.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

