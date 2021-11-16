BE82C782-B498-4772-B2CA-008E055D083D.JPEG

Three North Moore seniors are playing football and soccer this season, which isn't uncommon for many soccer players to step up and kick for the football team. The one difference for Jovanny Benitez-Cruz, Brian Loza and Miguel Lopez is the trio do more than just kick on Friday nights.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

It’s not uncommon to see a boys soccer player dress out Friday nights to handle kicking duties for the football team. The football practice time for those types of players competing for two fall sports at the same time is usually a few minutes at the end of the week to go over the special teams aspect of the game plan.

Then there are the three players for North Moore that do more than just tee up the ball for kickoffs and convert point-after-touchdowns attempts.

With the frames to handle the physical demand of football, seniors Jovanny Benitez-Cruz, Miguel Lopez and Brian Loza are far from the fall two-sport athlete that many football teams share with soccer teams, and vice versa, at their school.

Athletic is one way to put it, but North Moore football coach Andrew Carrouth has another word.

“They’re special,” Carrouth said. “Those three guys make my jaw drop. I watch them run all over the place on the soccer field, and then they show up for us the next day and they’re ready to go wide open football wise.”

Along with being physical on the football field and fleet of foot on the soccer field, the Mustang trio also has found a way to perfect another attribute: balance.

“I try to balance it when practice goes into another. It might be a little hard sometimes,” Benitez-Cruz said. “It’s our last year being seniors so we’ve got to go hard in both football and soccer.”

IMG_9442.jpeg

Jovanny Benitez-Cruz looks to make a move with the ball on a Chatham Charter player in the first-round playoff game. Benitez-Cruz played midfield on the soccer team and is on the defensive line for the football team.

Benitez-Cruz and Lopez play on the defensive line for the Mustangs, while Loza has been a powerful fullback toting the ball and blocking for the offense.

“We split up practices going both ways and sometimes we got a lot of soccer games in a week so we’ve got to balance that out and then make some time to watch film and stuff for football,” Loza said. “It’s fun. It’s worth the work. You get a reward both ways for doing good with both sports.”

Those positions are what the trio does for “the other football,” Loza jokingly called it. On the soccer field, the trio lock in the midfield and the defense for the Mustangs.

With a powerful boot, Lopez also handles the kicking duties for North Moore in football and has made his mark with honing in his onside kick techniques, and also has a 41-yard field goal this season to his credit.

IMG-3021.jpeg

Miguel Lopez heads a ball against River Mill in the soccer playoffs. Lopez has anchored both defenses for the Mustangs on the soccer and football fields.

“When you love two sports, you go all the way with both of them,” Lopez said. “It’s a memorable senior year for sure.”

The memorable senior year is also historic for the three athletes, playing their own role for the boys soccer team that advanced to the regional semifinals last week against Rosewood, and the football team that is still alive in the third round of the state playoffs.

“They’re great students and they are great athletes as well. I usually have to share practices with the football coach and I see that whether it’s football or soccer, they always try to give 100 percent,” boys soccer coach Luis Peralta said. “I told those guys, especially because they are seniors, that this is their last year and they really need to put a good effort in. They don’t only show commitment, but they also show leadership from all three of them.”

The understanding nature of both coaching staffs allows both teams to share the talent from soccer matches played Monday through Thursday, and football on Friday.

Sophomore year is when all three were on the same football roster, which was the same time that Carrouth was hired on to lead the program.

“One of the things that is special to me about North Moore is that a lot of other places make sure you’re specialized and that you’re trying to stay with one or the other,” Carrouth said. “Here, we’re encouraging them. I’m perfect sharing them with soccer. I’ll share them with anybody because I want our kids to win as much as they can to be able to help North Moore as a school.”

Lopez and Loza had prior football experience before high school, while Benitez-Cruz was talked into playing by former North Moore assistant coach Ryan Giggey.

Loza for feature.jpeg

Brian Loza carries the ball against Cummings this season. Loza is a fullback on the football team and plays in the midfield and defense in soccer.

“He was like, ‘You should play football. You will be good at it.’ I went out to spring practices, and I liked it,” Benitez-Cruz said. “From then on, I’ve been playing football and going hard at it.”

“Going hard” carries over for all three players on the football and soccer field, and now the Mustangs are reaping the benefits of the work that those three are contributing to the team as a whole in their final year of high school.

“It’s rewarding and a good way to end it in your senior year with success both ways,” Loza said. “It’s not easy by all means. You still got to factor in school work and all that, but it’s worth it at the end of the day.”

