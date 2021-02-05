When North Moore Athletic Director Chris Coble called Crystal Leenheer ahead of this basketball season, the question he posed to her caught her off guard.
Leenheer had been the coach of the girls basketball team at North Moore since 2017, but this call from Coble was about putting her on the boys basketball sidelines this season.
“It shocked me for sure, I wasn’t expecting it at all and I was just like, ‘oh my gosh, I’ve only been coaching girls for four or five years. I do not know how to coach a guys team,’” Leenheer said. “It definitely shocked me and I was surprised.”
When the news got to the players, there was disbelief there as well, but there wasn’t a huge shock to the small roster of eight players, many of whom have had physical education classes with Leenheer.
There’s no doubt that Leenheer could serve as a basketball coach as her athletic reputation has come in bits and pieces to the team, some of the players said.
A 2012 graduate of Union Pines, Leenheer was a three-time all-conference performer in both basketball and volleyball for the Vikings, she went to Brunswick Community College where she also played both sports. She then went to UNC Pembroke, an NCAA Division II school, where she concentrated on just basketball for the Braves.
Leenheer also played in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star basketball game after her senior year.
“I feel like she’s one of the coaches that’s really understood us,” senior Cody Patterson said. “
“She’s with us all the time. We can joke around with her, but she’s the type that if she gets serious, you know she means business and we get in behind her.”
The Mustangs have produced newfound success under Leenheer this season with a 3-3 record so far and a 3-2 record in the Yadkin Valley Conference. Last season, North Moore’s boys team finished 4-20 overall with a pair of conference wins.
“When I’m talking to them, they are looking at me like they really need to listen,” Leenheer said. “For me, as a coach, eye contact is something really important. They’re all very coachable kids.”
After accepting the job, Leenheer admitted that she didn’t imagine there would be much of an adjustment, but early on in practice the changes from coaching girls to boys became evident.
“It was a very big adjustment, I would just think, ‘I don’t think I’m doing this right,’ but the last few weeks, we’ve gotten the groove of things,” she said.
“Playing with females and coaching females, it was an adjustment on how to handle (tough) situations with the guys rather than with girls,” Leenheer added. “With having (assistant) Coach (Jordan) Maness there, I’m like, ‘am I handling this right?’ and that’s been a big help.”
For the players, the only changes they have noticed were before and after games.
“It’s different with the locker room, we’ve got to wait until we’re all dressed,” Patterson said.
“Other than that, we can’t really tell a difference. She’s just as good, if not better, than any other guy coach we’ve had.”
Patterson said that Leenheer coaching has changed the atmosphere of the program, and watching the team there is a visible change.
The Mustangs play hard and the limited roster of players have gelled as a group now entering the midpoint of the season. The players have learned their roles early on and are executing on offense better than in seasons past, averaging 62 points per game.
“She gets the job done and pushes us and she makes sure we do what we’ve got to do,” senior guard Jaleak Horne said. “She makes it fun and serious at the same time.”
Leenheer credits the mentoring as a high school player by former Union Pines girls basketball coach John Lewkowicz, and volleyball coach Leslie Fish for laying the groundwork to her mentality.
“Those two, they pushed me in high school, especially Coach Fish, oh my goodness. She really pushed me and didn’t let me give up on anything,” Leenheer said. “Coach Lewkowicz was always there and had my back. I knew if I needed anything on and off the court, I could rely on both of them.”
The Mustangs are in the hunt for a playoff spot this season, needing to close strong and string a few more wins over teams that are among the leaders in the Yadkin Valley Conference to seal a spot into the postseason.
With Leenheer leading the team, the Mustangs will be following behind obediently whatever instruction their head coach says in hopes of extending the season into the playoffs.
“I’m glad the way it’s turned out. That’s a coach we can trust whenever she calls something. We know that if we go out there and do it like she says, we’re going to get it done,” Patterson said.
