North Moore had a player and its coach claim individual awards through the Yadkin Valley Conference baseball postseason awards and four players were also recognized as all-conference.
North Moore finished third in the conference with a 5-2 record in conference play and a 9-5 overall record this season. North Moore advanced to the second round of the state playoffs this season for the first time since 2018 before falling to Lincoln Charter.
Junior Robert Garner was named the conference’s pitcher of the year and coach Billy Kennedy was named coach of the year in the league. This season was the first full season with Kennedy at the helm of the program.
Garner pitched 21 ⅔ innings in conference play this season with a 1.39 ERA and 30 strikeouts. At the plate, Garner was a key bat in the Mustangs’ order with a .455 batting average and five RBIs. In 26 plate appearances, he struck out once.
Also named all-conference were juniors Justis Dorsett, Clayton Allred, Logan Ritter and Ty Allred.
Batting at or near the top of the order all season for North Moore, Dorsett hit. 522 with 10 RBIs and 16 runs scored. On the basepaths, Dorsett was a perfect 10-for-10 on stolen bases.
Clayton Allred struck out 13 batters in seven innings on the mound. He also hit .400 at the plate with 12 RBIs.
Ritter brought power to the plate for North Moore with three homers in conference play this season with a .444 batting average. He also had 12 RBIs and accounted for 11 runs.
Ty Allred was an all-conference honorable mention and hit .429 in conference play with five RBIs and one home run.
Chatham Central’s Michael Moore was named player of the year.
