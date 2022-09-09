0E7A8893.JPG

Nathan Rogers (32) carries the ball for North Moore against North Stokes in a game earlier this season.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

Friday night's matchup in Robbins had the makings to be a good one with two unbeaten football teams in action between North Moore Mustangs hosting the West Columbus Vikings. After a close first half, the contest turned one-sided fast as the Mustangs pulled away in the second half for the 28-6 win.

“I think we showed tonight that just because we get down don’t mean that we’ll lay down and go to sleep against somebody. We’ll fight back and make tackles, rally stuff together, have trust in our defense and our offense to go make plays and that’s what we did tonight to get it done,” junior linebacker Elliott Furr said. “It's been good but we know to stay humble. I mean we could have come in here tonight and lost so we have to stay straight, keep just playing how we’ve been playing and have faith in everybody.”

IMG_0113.JPG

Union Pines quarterback Ben Finkelstein (9) looks to complete a pass over the middle in a non-conference game at St. Pauls Friday night.

